Palestinian death toll from Israel-Hamas war climbs to 30,717: Gaza

The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its tallies, but says women and children make up around two-thirds of those killed

Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip | Photo: Reuters

AP Rafah
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gaza's Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war has climbed to 30,717.
It said on Wednesday that 86 bodies were brought to local hospitals in the last 24 hours, in addition to 113 wounded people.
The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government and maintains detailed casualty records. Its figures from previous wars have largely matched those of the United Nations, independent experts and even Israeli counts.
The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its tallies, but says women and children make up around two-thirds of those killed.
It says the real toll is higher as there are bodies buried in the rubble from Israeli airstrikes and in areas that paramedics cannot access. It says over 72,000 people have been wounded in the war.
Israel says it has killed over 10,000 Hamas fighters, without providing evidence.
The war began after Hamas launched a surprise attack into Israel on October 7, in which Palestinian militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 250 hostage.
Israel's offensive has driven some 80 per cent of Gaza's population of 2.3 million from their homes and pushed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the brink of starvation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

