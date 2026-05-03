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Foxconn launches second-generation satellites via SpaceX Falcon 9

The company's PEARL-1A and PEARL-1B satellites entered their intended orbits and will conduct on-orbit missions for five years, it said

Foxconn

(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 4:41 PM IST

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Taiwan’s Foxconn said on Sunday its second-generation low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites were launched via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from California, marking the electronics manufacturer’s latest push into space technology.
 
The company’s PEARL-1A and PEARL-1B satellites entered their intended orbits and will conduct on-orbit missions for five years, it said.
 
Foxconn said the two satellites are primarily designed to verify payload technologies in the fields of communication and space science.
 

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Topics : Foxconn Satellite SpaceX

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First Published: May 03 2026 | 4:41 PM IST

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