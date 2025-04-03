Europe must react to US tariffs 'industry by industry': France Prez Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that tariffs announced by President Donald Trump were "brutal and unfounded" and a shock for international trade, and that Europe must respond "industry by industry".
Speaking during a meeting with French industry representatives, Macron added that the response to the reciprocal tariffs would be "more massive" than its earlier retaliation to US steel and aluminum tariffs.
