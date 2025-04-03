Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Europe must react to US tariffs 'industry by industry': France Prez Macron

Europe must react to US tariffs 'industry by industry': France Prez Macron

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that tariffs announced by President Donald Trump were "brutal and unfounded" and a shock for international trade, and that Europe must respond "industry by industry". 
Speaking during a meeting with French industry representatives, Macron added that the response to the reciprocal tariffs would be "more massive" than its earlier retaliation to US steel and aluminum tariffs.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

Topics : Emmanuel Macron Trump tariffs France

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

