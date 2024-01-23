Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

France fines Amazon $35 mn for 'excessively intrusive' monitoring of staff

We strongly disagree with the CNIL's conclusions, which are factually incorrect, and we reserve the right to file an appeal," Amazon said

Amazon

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

France's privacy watchdog said on Tuesday that it slapped Amazon's French warehouse business with a 32 million euro fine (USD 35 million) for using an excessively intrusive sytem to monitor worker performance and activity.
The French Data Protection Authority, also known by its acronym CNIL, said the system allowed managers at Amazon France Logistique to track employees so closely that it resulted in multiple breaches of the European Union's stringent privacy rules, called the General Data Protection Regulation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
We strongly disagree with the CNIL's conclusions, which are factually incorrect, and we reserve the right to file an appeal," Amazon said.
"Warehouse management systems are industry standard and are necessary for ensuring the safety, quality and efficiency of operations and to track the storage of inventory and processing of packages on time and in line with customer expectations.
The watchdog's investigation focused on Amazon employees' use of handheld barcode scanners to track packages at various points as they move through the warehouse, such as putting them in crates or packing them for delivery.
Amazon uses the system to manage its business and meet performance targets, but the regulator said it's different from traditional methods for monitoring worker activity and puts them under close surveillance and "continuous pressure."

The watchdog said the scanner, known as a stow machine gun, allows the company to monitor employees to the nearest second because they signal an error if items are scanned too quickly in less than 1.25 seconds.
The system is used to measure employee productivity as well as periods of inactivity, but under EU privacy rules, it was illegal to set up a system measuring work interruptions with such accuracy, potentially requiring employees to justify every break or interruption," the watchdog said.
The CNIL also chastised Amazon for keeping employee data for too long, saying it didn't need every detail of the data generated by the scanners from the past month because real-time data and weekly statistics were enough.

Also Read

Meet Gabriel Attal, France's youngest & first openly gay prime minister

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Usage and ground rules: New Digital Personal Data Protection framework

Apps, firms could lose 'continuous consent' in data protection bill

Data Protection Board: Chance to bring regulatory agility or a miss hit?

Netflix to stream WWE Raw starting 2025 in $5 billion bet on live events

Alibaba Group gains as Jack Ma, Tsai reportedly buy $200 million in stock

Chinese lawmakers weigh stock market rescue package backed by $278 billion

Oscars nominations 2024 list: Oppenheimer gets nominated in 13 categories

Uncomfortable reality of global air travel as airlines race to decarbonize

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : France Amazon Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon