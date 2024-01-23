Sensex (    %)
                        
Oscars nominations 2024 list: Oppenheimer gets nominated in 13 categories

The Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid from Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.
The Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year.
Here is the list of nominees in 23 categories:

Best Picture

"American Fiction"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Past Lives"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Director

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Huller ("Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Original Screenplay

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"Maestro"

"May December"

"Past Lives"

Adapted Screenplay

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Original Score

"American Fiction"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Original Song

The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot

I'm Just Ken from Barbie

It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People from Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President

"The Eternal Memory"

"Four Daughters"

"To Kill a Tiger"

20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Live Action Short Film

The After

"Invincible"

"Night of Fortune"

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

"Our Uniform"

"Pachyderme"

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Society of the Snow"

Production Design

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Cinematography

"El Conde"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Visual Effects

"The Creator"

"Godzilla Minus One"

"Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol.

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

