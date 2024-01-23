Oscars nominations 2024 list: Oppenheimer gets nominated in 13 categories

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid from Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

The Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year.

Here is the list of nominees in 23 categories:



Best Picture



"American Fiction"



"Anatomy of a Fall"



"Barbie"



"The Holdovers"



"Killers of the Flower Moon"



"Maestro"



"Oppenheimer"



"Past Lives"



"Poor Things"



"The Zone of Interest"



Director



Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)



Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)



Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)



Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)



Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)



Actress in a Leading Role



Annette Bening (Nyad)



Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)



Sandra Huller ("Anatomy of a Fall)



Carey Mulligan (Maestro)



Emma Stone (Poor Things)



Actor in a Leading Role



Bradley Cooper (Maestro)



Colman Domingo (Rustin)



Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)



Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)



Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)



Actress in a Supporting Role



Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)



Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)



America Ferrera (Barbie)



Jodie Foster (Nyad)



Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)



Actor in a Supporting Role



Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)



Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)



Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)



Ryan Gosling (Barbie)



Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)



Original Screenplay



"Anatomy of a Fall"



"The Holdovers"



"Maestro"



"May December"



"Past Lives"



Adapted Screenplay



"American Fiction"



"Barbie"



"Oppenheimer"



"Poor Things"



"The Zone of Interest"



Original Score



"American Fiction"



"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"



"Killers of the Flower Moon"



"Oppenheimer"



"Poor Things"



Original Song



The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot



I'm Just Ken from Barbie



It Never Went Away from American Symphony



Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People from Killers of the Flower Moon



What Was I Made For? from Barbie



Documentary Feature Film



Bobi Wine: The People's President



"The Eternal Memory"



"Four Daughters"



"To Kill a Tiger"



20 Days in Mariupol



Documentary Short Film



The ABCs of Book Banning



The Barber of Little Rock



Island in Between



The Last Repair Shop



Nai Nai & Wai Po



Animated Feature Film



The Boy and the Heron



Elemental



Nimona



Robot Dreams



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



International Feature Film



Io Capitano (Italy)



Perfect Days (Japan)



Society of the Snow (Spain)



The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)



The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)



Costume Design



Barbie



Killers of the Flower Moon



Napoleon



Oppenheimer



Poor Things



Sound



The Creator



Maestro



Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One



Oppenheimer



The Zone of Interest



Live Action Short Film



The After



"Invincible"



"Night of Fortune"



Red, White and Blue



The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar



Animated Short Film



Letter to a Pig



Ninety-Five Senses



"Our Uniform"



"Pachyderme"



War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko



Makeup and Hairstyling



Golda



Maestro



"Oppenheimer"



"Poor Things"



"Society of the Snow"



Production Design



"Barbie"



"Killers of the Flower Moon"



"Napoleon"



"Oppenheimer"



"Poor Things"



Film Editing



Anatomy of a Fall



The Holdovers



Killers of the Flower Moon



Oppenheimer



Poor Things



Cinematography



"El Conde"



"Killers of the Flower Moon"



"Maestro"



"Oppenheimer"



"Poor Things"



Visual Effects



"The Creator"



"Godzilla Minus One"



"Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol.