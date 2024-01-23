Oscars nominations 2024 list: Oppenheimer gets nominated in 13 categories

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid from Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.
The Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year.
Here is the list of nominees in 23 categories:
Best Picture
"American Fiction"
"Anatomy of a Fall"
"Barbie"
"The Holdovers"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Maestro"
"Oppenheimer"
"Past Lives"
"Poor Things"
"The Zone of Interest"
Director
Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening (Nyad)
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Sandra Huller ("Anatomy of a Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
America Ferrera (Barbie)
Jodie Foster (Nyad)
Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Original Screenplay
"Anatomy of a Fall"
"The Holdovers"
"Maestro"
"May December"
"Past Lives"
Adapted Screenplay
"American Fiction"
"Barbie"
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
"The Zone of Interest"
Original Score
"American Fiction"
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
Original Song
The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken from Barbie
It Never Went Away from American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People from Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? from Barbie
Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People's President
"The Eternal Memory"
"Four Daughters"
"To Kill a Tiger"
20 Days in Mariupol
Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
International Feature Film
Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Live Action Short Film
The After
"Invincible"
"Night of Fortune"
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
"Our Uniform"
"Pachyderme"
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
"Society of the Snow"
Production Design
"Barbie"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Napoleon"
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Cinematography
"El Conde"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Maestro"
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
Visual Effects
"The Creator"
"Godzilla Minus One"
"Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol.
