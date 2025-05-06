Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 08:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor hours after historic defeat

Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor hours after historic defeat

He needed a majority of 316 out of 630 votes in a secret ballot but only received 310 votes in the first round well short of the 328 seats held by his coalition

Friedrich Merz

Merz received 325 votes in the second ballot. | Image: X@_FriedrichMerz

AP Berlin
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Friedrich Merz succeeded Tuesday in his bid to become the next German chancellor during a second vote in parliament, hours after he suffered a historic defeat in the first round.

The conservative leader had been expected to smoothly win the vote to become Germany's 10th chancellor since World War II. No candidate for chancellor in postwar Germany has failed to win on the first ballot.

Merz received 325 votes in the second ballot.

He needed a majority of 316 out of 630 votes in a secret ballot but only received 310 votes in the first round well short of the 328 seats held by his coalition.

 

First Published: May 06 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 ResultsCivil Defence DistrictsMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
