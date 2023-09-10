G20: Joe Biden, Sunak, other leaders to fly from Delhi after Summit

Twenty Heads of State, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, are scheduled to leave Delhi on Monday, September 11, following their participation in the two-day G20 Leaders' Summit hosted in the national capital.

According to sources, the Centre has assigned responsibilities to Union Ministers of States to see off the foreign delegates after the summit. A directive in this regard was issued by the foreign secretary.

The Heads of State of countries including UAE, US, Bangladesh, Egypt, China, Australia, UK, Argentina, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, Turkey, Japan, Italy, Spain, South Africa, Republic of Korea, Canada and Singapore will depart from Delhi on Monday, they said.

US President Joe Biden's departure from India is scheduled at around 10.20 am, and MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhar will see him off.

UK PM Rishi Sunak will depart from Delhi at 2.15 pm, where MOS Kailash Chaudhari will see him off.

Similarly, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will depart from Delhi at around 10.20 am, and MoS Anupriya Patel will see her off.

Apart from the 20 heads of state, seven G20 leaders of countries including Brazil, the African Union (represented by Comoros), Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the European Union and Mauritius will also depart from Delhi on Monday.

US President Biden on Saturday emphasized the importance of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor and said that the United States will work with its partners to invest in building sustainable, resilient infrastructure, and making quality infrastructure investments.

He was addressing the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment (PGII) and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor programme at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.

"This is a real big deal. I want to thank PM. One Earth, One Family, One Future that's the focus of this G20 Summit. And in many ways, it's also the focus of this partnership that we're talking about today," Biden said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment.

Rishi Sunak held talks with Modi after the first session of the G20 Summit.

In a significant milestone under India's G20 presidency, the 55-member African Union became a new permanent member of the grouping of the largest economies of the world. It is the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.