G20 leaders call for sustainable growth, addressing climate challenge

As the world's top leaders assembled here for the G20 Summit, they called for an urgent need to tackle various challenges before the globe including on the climate front.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the G20 leaders came together for the first time 15 years ago to restore global growth after the financial crisis.

"We (now) meet at a time of enormous challenges - the world is looking to the G20 once again to provide leadership. Together I believe we can address these challenges," he said.

Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva said during his country's G20 presidency, it will launch a Task Force for Global Mobilisation against Climate Change.

"We want to reach COP 30, in 2025, with a climate agenda balanced between mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and financing, ensuring the sustainability of the planet and the dignity of people," he said.

He said Brazil hopes to count on everyone's engagement so that the beauty of the Earth is not just a "photograph seen from space".

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said "we are delighted" that the G20 has accepted the African Union as a member of the grouping.

"Global reconstruction in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic presents a unique opportunity to accelerate the transition to low-carbon, climate resilient, sustainable societies," he said.

Developing economies, he said, are bearing the brunt of climate change, despite carrying the least responsibility for this crisis.

"As African and other developing economy countries, we face the task of meeting our climate commitments in the midst of significant developmental challenges like poverty, inequality and unemployment," he observed.

Climate change, environmental degradation, unsustainable consumption and production and resource scarcity are challenges that can only be addressed collectively and with a great deal of solidarity, he felt.

"South Africa calls for an enhanced and expanded global partnership for Sustainable Development," he said.

"This must be supported by the concrete policies and actions outlined in the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on Financing for Development," he asserted.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said before joining the leaders of the G20 countries and heads of international organisations who had arrived, we took a group photo. The background of the photo is the wheel that is the icon of the Kornark Sun Temple, a part of the UNESCO world heritage site.

Saturday's first session of the G20 India Summit raised a topic with the theme One Earth, he noted.

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said climate change is man-made. "So it means we can address it. For this we need innovation, investments in green technologies, renewable energy capacity and energy efficiency. This requires more investments".

"At the G20, I invited leaders to join the call for global carbon pricing. In a more fragmented world, the G20's role as a forum to address global challenges is vital. The Delhi Summit, under the strong stewardship of PM Narendra Modi, will therefore be instrumental," she said.

The EU, she said, will do its utmost to make it a success.