Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Turkey's Erdogan urges G20 leaders to meet Russia's demands on grain deal

The US and its allies dismiss Russia's claims that the limits are restricting Moscow's farm exports and have so far resisted calls to ease the sanctions.

grain, grains

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Selcan Hacaoglu, Alberto Nardelli and Ruchi Bhatia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is urging several Group of 20 leaders to meet some of Russia’s demands to revive a deal that had allowed Ukrainian grain shipments and eased global food prices. 
 
Erdogan, who helped broker the original Black Sea Grain Initiative in 2022, is making the push in closed-door meetings with leaders during the G-20 summit in New Delhi this weekend, people familiar with the talks said. 

While Turkey’s efforts aren’t likely to sway Ukraine’s allies in the US and Europe, Erdogan’s embrace of Russia’s demands underlines the challenges he faces in his balancing act in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Turkey is eager to restore shipments under the UN-backed deal, which Moscow quit in July, but Erdogan failed to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to rejoin the agreement in talks in Sochi, Russia on Monday. 

Turkey is asking world leaders to facilitate insurance of Russian food and fertilizer exports by Lloyd’s of London and to reconnect Moscow to the SWIFT system for international payments, according to three Turkish officials familiar with the discussions. They asked not to be named to discuss the sensitive matter. 
 
The US and its allies dismiss Russia’s claims that the limits are restricting Moscow’s farm exports and have so far resisted calls to ease the sanctions. 

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

G20 Summit Joint Communique decoded: Why consensus among members matters

Japan's minister to visit Ukraine with leaders to discuss reconstruction

G20 Sherpas reach deal on comprehensive language for Russia war in Ukraine

African Union joining G20 is an acknowledgement of continent of 1 bn people

Biden reiterates support for India's permanent seat at UN Security Council

Amid concerns, OECD suggests digital register to record estate ownership


Russia has so far rejected a compromise proposed by the UN which would have been to set up a subsidiary of the sanctioned state farm bank Rosselkhozbank and allow that on SWIFT, several European diplomats said. They said Turkey frequently mentions the status of the grain talks during meetings. Ankara is trying to find consensus in an effort to revive the deal, an Indian official added. 

Uncertainty about the future of supplies from one of the world’s largest grain exporters has contributed to weeks of volatility in global wheat prices, as has the surge in hostilities in and around the Black Sea.

Turkey is telling its counterparts that the way to revive the deal is to ease some sanctions which Moscow claims prevent it from importing agricultural equipment such as tractors or spare parts, the Turkish officials said. 

Ukraine has engaged in talks with Romania and Bulgaria on an alternative maritime route that would pass from Ukraine via Romanian territorial waters, the European diplomats said. That route, however, would only potentially cover some of the need.

Topics : G20 summit G20 Erdogan Russia

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon