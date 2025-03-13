Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 07:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
White House withdraws Dave Weldon as pick for CDC director: Report

White House withdraws Dave Weldon as pick for CDC director: Report

Vaccine critic Dave Weldon, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was set to appear in front of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee

The CDC, with a budget of $17.3 billion, tracks and responds to domestic and foreign threats to public health. | Photo: Reuters

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

The White House is withdrawing President Donald Trump's nomination of Republican former congressman and vaccine critic Dave Weldon to serve as director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a source briefed on the matter said on Thursday. 
Weldon, a physician who has opposed abortion rights, had been scheduled to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Thursday for a confirmation hearing. 
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Weldon lacked the votes needed for Senate confirmation. 
The development was first reported by the Axios news outlet. 
The Atlanta-based CDC, with an annual budget of $17.3 billion, tracks and responds to domestic and foreign threats to public health. Roughly two-thirds of its budget provides funds to the public health and prevention activities of state and local health agencies. 
 

While in Congress, Weldon challenged studies demonstrating the safety of childhood vaccines, asserting they were harmful and linked with autism, a theory espoused by longtime vaccine skeptic Kennedy but debunked by scientists. Reuters has reported that the CDC does plan to study autism and vaccines.
     
First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

