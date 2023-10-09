close
Israel-Hamas war: What is the Iron Dome and how did Hamas breach it?

Iron Dome was created by Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries with some support from the USA and became operational in 2011

Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel. Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
Israel has been under an unprecedented attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas. Last week, it launched over 5,000 missiles towards Israel under its Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, bringing the Benjamin Netanyahu-led nation under a red alert. Israel has retaliated and the conflict has, till now, taken 1,100 lives.

Since the missile attack, experts have questioned how Hamas was able to get the missiles past Israel's air defence system, the Iron Dome. But what is this defence system and how does it function?

What is the Iron Dome?

Considered one of the world's most advanced defence systems, the Iron Dome was created by Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries with some support from the USA. It became operational in 2011.

The Iron Dome uses radar to identify and destroy incoming threats, especially rockets, before they can cause damage.

The idea of developing such a shield came in when rockets from Lebanon hit Israeli towns in the 2006 war with Hezbollah. Later, more missile attacks from the Gaza Strip increased the need for such a protective shield.

Each truck-towed unit fires radar-guided missiles to blow up short-range threats like rockets, mortars and drones in mid-air. According to its maker, the Iron Dome has over 90 per cent success rate in intercepting rockets.

How does it work?

Iron Dome's radar detects an incoming rocket from 4 to 70 kilometres away and predicts its trajectory and point of impact. A control centre processes that information and connects to a launcher, which then shoots a missile to destroy the rocket.

The Iron Dome system is designed to respond only to projectiles that pose threats, particularly to population centres. The cost of each missile of the Iron Dome is about $40,000 to $50,000, according to a researcher at Israel's Institute for National Security Studies.

Its batteries are mobile and each of it has three to four launchers, which can cover an area of 155 square kilometers. The system works effectively in all kinds of weather.

US military contractor Raytheon Technologies in 2014 began co-producing Iron Dome with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. 

Does Iron Dome always work?

According to experts, the Iron Dome effectively intercepts unsophisticated weapons like rockets. It cannot intercept ballistic missiles and precision-guided weapons. For these, Israel is developing separate defence systems like Arrow and David's Sling.

How did Hamas breach the Iron Dome?

Since its introduction in 2011, Hamas has been trying to find a way to beat the Iron Dome. Mohammed Dief, the chief of the military wing of Hamas, has reportedly been monumental in finding a way to get past the shield.

Under Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Hamas fired 5,000 rockets within just 20 minutes in a bid to overwhelm the system. This made it difficult for the Iron Dome to intercept all targets. Moreover, Hamas is able to fire such a high number of rockets because the cost of these rockets is considerably lower than the Tamir missiles used to intercept them. 

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

