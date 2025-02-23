Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Meloni slams Left, hails Trump, Modi as leaders of global conservative wave

Meloni slams Left, hails Trump, Modi as leaders of global conservative wave

Giorgia Meloni highlighting the emergence of a global conservative movement led by figures such as Indian PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, and Argentinian President Javier Milei

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PIB)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has criticised the "double standards" of the global Left, highlighting the emergence of a strong conservative movement led by figures such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, and Argentinian President Javier Milei.
 
Speaking via video link at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, DC, on Saturday, Meloni said, "With Trump's victory, their irritation has turned into hysteria. Not only because conservatives are winning, but because conservatives are now collaborating globally."
 
She argued that leftist leaders were praised for forming alliances in the past, while conservatives face criticism for similar efforts. "When Bill Clinton and Tony Blair created the global leftist liberal network in the 90s, they were called statesmen. Today, when Trump, Maloni, Milei or maybe Modi talk, they are called a threat to democracy," she said. 
 

Also Read

PM Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi suggests spending 'one day as a scientist' during Mann Ki Baat

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

PM to deposit over Rs 22,700 cr into farmers' accounts on Monday: Chouhan

K Annamalai, Annamalai

Unnecessary controversy: Tamil Nadu BJP hits back at DMK amid row over NEP

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

PM's US visit went very well, Trump-Modi had good chemistry: EAM Jaishankar

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to soon impose reciprocal tariffs on India, China; reiterates stance

 
Meloni attributed the continued success of conservative leaders to their commitment to fundamental values. "We defend freedom. We love our nations. We want secure borders. We preserve businesses and citizens. We defend family and life. We fight against wokeism. We protect our sacred right to our faith and our free speech. And we stand for common sense. So ultimately, our struggle is hard, but the choice is simple."
 
On security and global stability, Meloni emphasised the need to strengthen Europe's defences, saying, "Happiness depends on freedom and freedom depends on courage." Referring to Ukraine’s resistance against Russian aggression, she stressed the importance of continued support: "We must continue today, working together for a just and lasting peace, a peace that can only be built with the contribution of all, but above all, with strong leaderships."
 
Praising Trump’s leadership, she asserted that under his watch, the US would not witness crises like the Afghanistan withdrawal. "I know that with Donald Trump leading the United States, we will never again see the disaster we saw in Afghanistan four years ago."
 
Meloni urged conservatives to stay united in protecting their values for future generations. "I made my choice long ago, and I fight every day to honour it. And I know that I am not alone in this battle. We are all standing together. And believe me, this makes all the difference."  (With inputs from agencies)

More From This Section

Germany, Germany flag

Discontented Germany votes in election with economy, migration in focus

Hassan Nasrallah, Hassan, Nasrallah

Thousand set to attend funeral of late Nasrallah 5 months after his death

pakistan Flag

'No passengers, no planes': Here's why Pak's newest airport is a mystery

Donald Trump, Trump

France, UK leaders head to US to urge Trump against abandoning Ukraine

US China flag, US-China flag

China urges US to stop weaponising, politicising economic and trade affairs

Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Trump Giorgia Meloni Left politics Conservatives BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

History of India-Pakistan MatchIND vs PAK Match Pitch ReportOPPO Launches Find N5Ind vs Pak Live ScoreLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy live streamingIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11RRB Group D Registration 2025Ind vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon