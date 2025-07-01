Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Global factory growth faces hurdles as tariff fears cloud outlook

Global factory growth faces hurdles as tariff fears cloud outlook

Factory activity in South Korea contracted for the fifth straight month though the pace of decline eased on relief over a snap presidential election on June 3 that ended six months of uncertainty

manufacturing pmi, hsbc india, s&p global, june 2025 pmi, export orders, intermediate goods, pranjul bhandari, employment growth, factory output, inflation trends, input prices

Analysts said the underlying softness in surveys highlights the challenges facing businesses and policymakers as they try to navigate US President Donald Trump's moves to shake up the global trade order with sweeping tariffs

Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Worries over future US tariffs are clouding the outlook for factories across much of the United States, Asia and Europe, according to surveys released on Tuesday which nonetheless showed some were able to shrug off the uncertainty and keep growing. 
Among the bright spots, Japan's manufacturing read-out showed growth for the first time in 13 months, South Korea's activity contracted at a milder pace and China's Caixin PMI index also expanded in June - confounding an official survey that showed activity shrinking for a third straight month. 
In Europe, Ireland, Spain and the Netherlands were among the star performers even as the wider euro zone read-out was broadly flat and Britain continued to contract, albeit more slowly. 
 
Analysts said the underlying softness in surveys highlights the challenges facing businesses and policymakers as they try to navigate US President Donald Trump's moves to shake up the global trade order with sweeping tariffs. 
"We must recognise that the external environment remains severe and complex, with increasing uncertainties," said Wang Zhe, economist at Caixin Insight Group. The Caixin/S&P Global survey showed Chinese manufacturing PMI rose to 50.4, surpassing expectations in a Reuters poll. 

Also Read

Premiumfactories, roads, power plants

Growth hits a green wall: Can Indian factories outgrow environmental norms?

Premiumfactories, roads, power plants

New project announcements at all-time high in March quarter: CMIE data

PremiumChemical factory, chemicals, SRF chemicals

Uttar Pradesh govt sees 40% jump in registered factories in 2 years

Parliament, New Parliament

62 accidents reported at ordnance factories in 2024: Govt to parliament

Donald Trump

Asia's factories end 2024 on weak footing as Trump 2.0 risks loom large

Japan's final au Jibun Bank PMI rose to 50.1 due to an upswing in output, but overall demand remained weak as new orders shrank on concern over US tariffs. 
Factory activity in South Korea contracted for the fifth straight month though the pace of decline eased on relief over a snap presidential election on June 3 that ended six months of uncertainty. 
In manufacturing, India was a significant outlier in the region last month, as activity accelerated to a 14-month high, driven by a substantial rise in international sales that helped spark a record-breaking spurt in hiring. 
That said, US activity contracted for a fourth straight month in June, the Institute for Supply Management reported, joining
housing spending and swelling unemployment 
 
Negotiators from major US trading partners are rushing to reach deals with Trump's administration by a July 9 deadline to avoid import tariffs jumping to higher levels. 
While China is continuing its negotiations for a broader trade deal with the US, Japan and South Korea have so far failed to win concessions on the tariffs imposed on their mainstay export items like automobiles. The 27-member European Union is embarking on new talks in Washington later this week. 
The euro zone HCOB manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, edged up to 49.5 in June from 49.4 in May, its highest level since August 2022 - but still remaining below the 50 mark denoting growth in activity. 
Moreover, national surveys revealed stark differences across the currency bloc. Ireland recorded the highest PMI at a 37-month peak of 53.7, while Greece, Spain, and the Netherlands also posted readings above 50. 
"We seem to be in a sweet spot at the moment where it's domestic activity that's driving the index," John Fahey, senior economist at AIB, said of the Irish read-out. 
"There may be some level of activity and investment that was postponed for two or three years, and you're just at the point now where that has to happen, even though there's a more uncertain global backdrop." 
While Germany's manufacturing PMI reached its highest in nearly three years, it still indicated contraction. France, Italy and Austria on the other hand registered faster declines in manufacturing conditions. 
In Britain, outside the European Union, the manufacturing sector showed some signs of turning a corner in its long slump.
"That said, any hoped for stabilisation remains fragile and subject to potential headwinds that could severely impact demand, supply chain reliability and future growth prospects," said Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. 
Speaking at the start of a central bankers' annual get-together in Sintra, Portugal, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the global environment had changed fundamentally since the inflation spurt of the pandemic years. 
"The world ahead is more uncertain â€“ and that uncertainty is likely to make inflation more volatile," Lagarde said. 
Data on Tuesday showed euro zone inflation last month stood at the ECB's 2% target, confirming that the era of runaway prices is over. 
In the US, ISM reported its manufacturing PMI edged up to 49.0 from 48.5 in May thanks to a bit of shortening in long delivery times. Nonetheless, its measure of new orders fell for a fifth straight month, factory employment dropped and input prices ticked higher.
 

More From This Section

US judge rules Huawei to face criminal charges over tech theft, Iran ties

US judge rules Huawei to face criminal charges over tech theft, Iran ties

Donald Trump

Senate passes Trump's 'Big and Beautiful' Bill as Vance breaks tie

US labour market, US job data, US economy

US job openings rise to 7.8 million in May, show labour market strength

Pakistan terrorist

Militants attack govt offices in Balochistan; 2 terrorists, teen dead

Nuclear

Russia considers stake sale in $25 billion Turkish nuclear power plant

Topics : Donald Trump factories US tariffs growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon