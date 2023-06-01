close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt body warns of increased health threats from climate change in Germany

Germany's disease control agency warned Thursday that rising temperatures due to global warming will increase the likelihood of heat stroke, vector-borne illnesses and other health risks in country

AP Berlin
climate change

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Germany's disease control agency warned Thursday that rising temperatures due to global warming will increase the likelihood of heat stroke, vector-borne illnesses and other health risks in the country.

The Robert Koch Institute said lung diseases from forest fires and agricultural dust may become a growing problem, as will skin cancer due to increased ultraviolet radiation as Germany experiences longer periods of cloud-free weather.

In the first of the institute's three reports on the impact of climate change in Germany, published in the Journal of Health Monitoring, the authors noted the recent arrival in the country of Hyalomma ticks capable of carrying bacteria responsible for typhus as an example of newly emerging disease threats.

The ticks, as well as Asian tiger mosquitoes that can spread dengue, yellow fever and Zika virus, are migrating to new regions that were previously too cold for the species.

Another risk comes from Vibrio bacteria that flourish in brackish water above temperatures of about 20 degrees Celsius. The pathogens can enter the body through small breaks in the skin and cause severe illness in people with weakened immune systems unless quickly treated with antibiotics.

There have been several cases among swimmers infected with Vibrio bacteria on Germany's Baltic Sea coast in recent years.

Also Read

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

India's G-20 presidency: Opportunity for developing world's climate agenda

Hockey World Cup final, Germany vs Belgium: Germans out to stop Red Lions

India set to announce compliance details of carbon trading market in June

Fifa World Cup: Giant killers Japan scalp Spain, Germany out in group stage

Russian minister set for BRICS meet in Africa with war in Ukraine on agenda

Will end monopoly on petrol supplies: Nigeria's NNPC after tripling prices

More than 300 US, South African firefighters to battle wildfires in Canada

US manufacturing dips for seventh straight month in May; employment rises

Bernard regains world's richest person title, Musk slips to 2nd place

The biggest threat, however, comes from prolonged heat waves. Scientists say these will become more frequent and extreme as climate change progresses. The Robert Koch Institute said about 4,500 people died during heat waves in Germany last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change Germany

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PM SVANidhi scheme's spread among fastest, says Hardeep Puri

Consumer Life, Mahesh Vyas, Consumer Sentiment, Unemployment
2 min read

RBI should continue with pause, change its stance to neutral: CII President

Mr. R Dinesh, President, CII
3 min read

WhatsApp bans over 7.4 mn Indian accounts in April to prevent online abuse

Image courtesy: Agence France-Presse (AFP)
3 min read

Despite headwinds Info Edge stock rally continues on strong Q4 performance

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty
4 min read

Taxis and buses to ply on odd-even basis in Shillong's Khyndailad area

traffic
2 min read

Most Popular

US House passes debt-limit deal easing default concerns; Bill now in Senate

Kevin McCarthy Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg
4 min read

Contaminated drugs: USFDA uncovers failures in India's pharma factories

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
9 min read

US job openings rise to 10.1 mn, labour market strong despite rate hikes

GenZ, office, employees
2 min read

Elon Musk again becomes World's richest person as Arnault's LVMH sinks

Elon Musk
2 min read

Global unemployment to fall 5.3%; low-income nations lag in recovery: ILO

jobs, jobless, unemployment, economy, hiring, workers, staff, employees
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon