Gunman kills 14 at Prague University: What is known so far about the attack

A 24-year-old student, identified as David Kozak, unleashed terror at Charles University's Faculty of Arts, leaving 14 dead and 25 injured on Thursday. The assailant's motives remain unclear, but the incident has shocked the nation and raised concerns about campus safety. Here is everything that is known so far about the deadly attack.

What happened at Prague University?

On December 21, a gunman carried out a deadly attack at Charles University in Prague . The incident unfolded at the Faculty of Arts building on Jan Palach Square, where the assailant shot and killed 14 people, with 25 others sustaining injuries. Earlier reports had suggested 15 dead and 25 injured, but the authorities have clarified the matter since, warning that the death toll may rise. The shooting commenced around 15:00 local time.

Videos from the shooting later emerged on social media sites, showing people jumping from one of the building's ledges to escape the attacker. Other videos emerged showing people fleeing in terror.

Who was the gunman in Prague?

The assailant was identified as David Kozak, according to a report by The Economic Times. Kozak was a 24-year-old student enrolled in the Institute of World History at Charles University's Faculty of Arts. He hails from the village of Houstoun, located 21 km outside Prague, and is studying Polish history.

The assailant was described as an excellent student with seemingly no criminal record. Kozak legally owned several guns and was reportedly heavily armed for the Thursday attack in the city's centre.

Kozak's father was found dead earlier on the same day, adding another layer of tragedy to the unfolding events.

What was the motive behind the shooting in Prague?

Authorities in Prague seem to be grappling with the motive behind the attack, emphasising that the gunman's motives are not immediately known.

The police chief, Martin Vondrasek, disclosed that the assailant had initially been sought in a different university building on Celetna Street, near Prague's Old Town Square, before diverting his attention to the arts faculty. This has also raised questions about the specific choice of the arts faculty.

The gunman had left some disturbing messages on social media about his thoughts on suicide and mass shootings. Some posts also alleged ties to a prior shooting in Russia. Kozak also seemed to have drawn inspiration from a school shooting in Russia, indicating a troubled background.

After searching his home, the police now also suspect Kozak of being involved in a separate killing of a man and his 2-month-old daughter on December 15.

Preliminary information further suggested a potential link to two deaths in a forest near Prague the previous week.

Response and evacuation during the rampage

As the shooting unfolded, university staff and students were instructed to barricade themselves in classrooms. The police responded swiftly, evacuating the area, attending to the injured, and urging civilians to seek shelter. According to a report by the BBC, an email was also sent out to university staff to secure themselves in the building. Ambulances were also deployed to tend to injuries and also urged civilians to seek shelter.

What happened to the gunman?

The police chief informed the media that the gunman had been "eliminated" after the shooting in the capital city. The authorities added that Kozak had sustained several injuries, but it is unclear whether these injuries were self-sustained or if he was shot down by the police during an exchange of gunfire. Police chief Vondrasek added that there was no evidence of an accomplice being involved in the attack.

Reaction to the shooting in Prague

As gun-related crimes are rare in the Czech Republic, this senseless violence drew international attention, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressing shock over the attack.

Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda expressed shock and dismay at the unexpected incident, acknowledging the evolving threats even in traditionally peaceful locations. Interior Minister Vit Rakusan assured the public that there was nothing to suggest that the incident was linked to international terrorism and urged people to comply with police directives.

The incident has also prompted discussion on campus safety and security, as well as mental health awareness, which resonated beyond Czech borders. In the coming days, the city of Prague will be mourning the lives lost and coming to terms with the aftermath of this tragic event just days before the Christmas holidays.

