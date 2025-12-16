Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gunmen abduct 18 male passengers from bus enroute to Pakistan's Quetta

Gunmen abduct 18 male passengers from bus enroute to Pakistan's Quetta

The attackers asked 25 passengers to deboard the bus but didn't harm the women passengers (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Karachi
Eighteen people were abducted by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Sindh province while they were en route to Quetta in a bus.

The incident took place near the Ghotki area on Monday night when the attackers opened fire on the bus at the Highway Link Road close to the Sindh and Punjab border, and took hostage 18 male passengers.

The driver and a few passengers were injured in the firing.

A total of 18 to 20 attackers were present at the scene, all armed and their faces covered, according to a female passenger travelling in the bus, Geo News reported.

The attackers asked 25 passengers to deboard the bus but didn't harm the women passengers, she said.

 

Zia ul Hasan Lanjhar, spokesperson for the Sindh Home Minister, said there were around 30 passengers on the bus, besides the driver and cleaner.

