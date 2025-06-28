Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 09:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump signals Gaza ceasefire 'close,' likely in a week amid renewed talks

Trump signals Gaza ceasefire 'close,' likely in a week amid renewed talks

Trump signals a possible ceasefire in Gaza within days, though Israel and Hamas remain at odds as US and regional efforts to end hostilities intensify

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump noted he had recently spoken to those involved in efforts to end hostilities between Israel and Hamas in Gaza (Photo: Reuters)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump on Friday said a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict could be “close”, possibly within the next week, as diplomatic efforts around the region continue to intensify.
 
“I just spoke with some of the people involved. It’s a terrible situation that’s going,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “And we think within the next week, we’re going to get a ceasefire, and we’re supplying, as you know, a lot of money and a lot of food to that area.” He did not elaborate on who he spoke to or provide details of a potential agreement.
 
“We’re involved because people are dying,” Trump added.
 
 
Earlier in the week, French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump was actively pursuing a ceasefire. “I felt that President Trump was very determined, very resolute, aware of the importance of a ceasefire, and I think his commitment is essential on this issue,” Macron said in Brussels. “I know that his team is engaged in ongoing discussions.” 

Also Read

A banner on the Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts

US appeals against court order allowing Harvard to admit foreign students

Donald Trump,Trump

Dropped plans to ease Iran sanctions after Khamenei's harsh remarks: Trump

US senate, White house, United states

University of Virginia president resigns under Trump admin pressure on DEI

US President Donald Trump

World leaders use flattery, patience to handle Trump's erratic diplomacy

US President Donald Trump

Trump slams Powell, says he'll pick a Fed chair who wants to cut rates

Talks underway, but details unclear

The remarks came shortly after a ceasefire was reached in the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran. Israel has estimated the damage from that war at 10 billion shekels ($3 billion), with funds needed to repair missile-hit buildings and compensate affected businesses. The figures were released by Israel’s finance ministry and tax authority, highlighting the extent of damage sustained during nearly two weeks of Iranian rocket fire.
 
In his comments, Trump noted he had recently spoken to those involved in efforts to end hostilities between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. “I think it’s close,” he said. 
 
Trump has previously said he was in near-daily contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the recent Israel–Iran conflict. However, there has been little public indication that Israel or Hamas are moving closer to any new ceasefire deal.
 
Hamas has stated it is open to releasing remaining hostages in Gaza as part of a deal to end the war. Israel, however, insists that hostilities can only end if Hamas is disarmed and dismantled – a condition Hamas rejects.
 
The war in Gaza began on 7 October 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military assault that Gaza’s health ministry says has killed over 56,000 Palestinians. The offensive has displaced the entire population of Gaza and triggered severe hunger and international legal action, including genocide allegations at the International Court of Justice and war crimes claims at the International Criminal Court. Israel denies all such accusations. 
 
A spokesperson for US special envoy Steve Witkoff’s office said they had no further information beyond Trump’s remarks. Witkoff played a role in helping aides of former President Joe Biden broker a previous ceasefire and hostage deal before Trump assumed office in January. That agreement soon collapsed.
 
Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer is set to travel to Washington on Monday for meetings with Trump administration officials. Talks are expected to cover Gaza, Iran and a possible White House visit by Netanyahu.
 
Netanyahu, commenting on the aftermath of the Israel–Iran conflict, said on Thursday that it had created fresh diplomatic possibilities. “This victory presents an opportunity for a widening of peace agreements. We are working with enthusiasm,” he said.  (With inputs from agencies)

More From This Section

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu denies claim that troops have orders to shoot Gazans seeking aid

US Supreme court

US Supreme Court upholds Texas law to shield kids from online pornography

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Israeli Military declares 3 Iranian nuclear sites 'significantly damaged'

Deepseek

Germany orders Apple, Google to remove Deepseek app over data concerns

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump says US ending trade discussions with Canada over digital tax

Topics : Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Gaza conflict Israel-Palestine Hamas BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon