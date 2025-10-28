Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 07:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hamas handed over another hostage's body to Red Cross in Gaza, says IDF

The 20-point deal brokered by US President Donald Trump earlier this month calls for a force to monitor the ceasefire but does not mention which countries would provide troops

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement is still being carried out, and focuses on the release of the remaining dead hostages in Gaza, in exchange for Palestinian bodies held by Israel | Photo: PTI

AP Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Israel's military late Monday said that Hamas has handed over the remains of another hostage to the Red Cross in Gaza.

Since the ceasefire began on October 10, the remains of 15 hostages have been returned to Israel. After the latest body is returned to Israel, another 12 bodies still need to be recovered in Gaza and handed over.

Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told journalists in Hungary that Israel will not allow Turkish troops to take part in an international force the United States has proposed to oversee the ceasefire agreement in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The 20-point deal brokered by US President Donald Trump earlier this month calls for a force to monitor the ceasefire but does not mention which countries would provide troops.

 

It says the US would work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary International Stabilization Force to deploy in Gaza. The force would train and provide support to vetted Palestinian police forces" and will consult with Jordan and Egypt, who have extensive experience in this field.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement is still being carried out, and focuses on the release of the remaining dead hostages in Gaza, in exchange for Palestinian bodies held by Israel.

israel Israel-Palestine Hamas Gaza Gaza conflict

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

