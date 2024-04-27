Hamas looking into latest ceasefire counterproposal from Israel army

Hamas said it’s looking over the latest counterproposal by Israel on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages, the Agence France-Presse reported (Photo: Bloomberg)

By Shamim Adam



Hamas said it’s looking over the latest counterproposal by Israel on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages, the Agence France-Presse reported.

The Israeli proposal is in response to the group’s position delivered to mediators on April 13, the report said, citing a statement by senior Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya. Hamas will submit a response to the proposal once it has finished studying it, he said.





Earlier this week, the US and 17 other nations pressed Hamas to release their citizens who are missing or held hostage in Gaza, in a bid to revive cease-fire talks that have stalled out in recent weeks and unlock more humanitarian aid. Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US, the EU and others.

The US has been seeking a temporary cease-fire in Gaza that would see Hamas release female, wounded, elderly and sick hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a surge of humanitarian aid into the war-torn territory.

Ongoing talks between Israel and Hamas have been mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar.

Al-Hayya told the Associated Press on Wednesday that Hamas would lay down its arms if a Palestinian state is established along pre-1967 borders.