Hamas war: G7 announces unified stance supporting Israel after Tokyo meet

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Italy also emphasised that they support humanitarian pauses.

g7 japan, israel hamas war, israel news today

Top diplomats during G7 Foreign Ministers Meet in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Reuters)

AP
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Top diplomats from the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies announced a unified stance on the Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday after intensive meetings in Tokyo, condemning Hamas, supporting Israel's right to self-defence and calling for humanitarian pauses to speed aid to desperate Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.
In a statement, the nations sought to balance criticism of Hamas' attacks against Israel and a push for urgent action to help civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave in need of food, water, medical care and shelter.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Italy emphasised that they support humanitarian pauses to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement and release of hostages.
There was also condemnation of the rise in extremist settler violence committed against Palestinians, which the ministers said is unacceptable, undermines security in the West Bank, and threatens prospects for a lasting peace.
As the diplomats met in downtown Tokyo, a UN agency said thousands of Palestinians are fleeing south on foot in Gaza with only what they can carry after running out of food and water in the north. Israel said its troops were battling Hamas militants deep inside Gaza City, which was home to about 650,000 people before the war and where the Israeli military says Hamas has its central command and a vast labyrinth of tunnels.

Topics : G7 Japan Israel-Palestine Hamas Antony Blinken United States G7 summit Tokyo

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

