Hong Kong bars services like WhatsApp, Google Drive from govt computers

Francis Fong, the honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, said officials told him that the policy aims to prevent malware from bypassing its firewall

Information technology experts said companies have adopted similar policies due to increasing risks of data leaks and cybersecurity challenges (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Hong Kong
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

The Hong Kong government is barring most civil servants from using popular apps like WhatsApp, WeChat and Google Drive on their work computers due to potential security risks.

The latest IT security guidelines from the Digitial Policy Office have many civil servants complaining about added inconvenience. Government workers will still be allowed to use the services from personal devices at work, and can get exceptions to the ban with approval from a manager.

Information technology experts said companies have adopted similar policies due to increasing risks of data leaks and cybersecurity challenges.

 

Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, said on a radio program Tuesday that the ban is needed as hacking is becoming a more serious problem. He said the governments of the United States and China have also adopted stringent measures for their internal computer systems.

A civil servant surnamed Lee, who requested anonymity because she was not authorized to speak to media, said her office often uses cloud storage services to exchange large files with vendors outside the government.

Francis Fong, the honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, said officials told him that the policy aims to prevent malware from bypassing its firewall through encrypted messages. He added that it could also address issues with data breaches.

Anthony Lai, director of VX Research Limited, a cybersecurity firm based in Hong Kong and Britain, said the government's approach is appropriate due to low cybersecurity awareness among some staff and a lack of comprehensive internal monitoring systems.

Earlier this year, data breaches at various Hong Kong government departments compromised the personal information of at least tens of thousands of people and sparked concerns.


First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

