Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Heavy downpours in South Korea kill 14 and leave 12 others missing

Heavy downpours in South Korea kill 14 and leave 12 others missing

One person was killed on Sunday after their house collapsed during heavy rain and another person was found dead after being swept by a swollen stream in Gapyeong

Heavy Rainfall

A ministry report said that six people remain missing in Gapyeong and the southern city of Gwangju. I Representative Photo: ANI Twitter

AP
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Torrential rains that slammed South Korea for five days have left 14 people dead and 12 others missing, the government said Sunday.

One person was killed on Sunday after their house collapsed during heavy rain and another person was found dead after being swept by a swollen stream in Gapyeong, a town northeast of Seoul, the Interior and Safety Ministry said.

The ministry said eight people were discovered dead and six others were reported missing in the southern town of Sancheong on Saturday after heavy downpours caused landslides, house collapses and flash floods there.

A ministry report said that six people remain missing in Gapyeong and the southern city of Gwangju.

 

Earlier last week, three people were found dead in a submerged car, and a person was also killed when their car was buried by soil and concrete after a retaining wall of an overpass collapsed in Osan, just south of Seoul, during heavy rain.

As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, about 3,840 people remain evacuated from their homes, the ministry report said. The rain stopped in most of South Korea on Sunday, and heavy rain alerts have been subsequently lifted throughout the country, ministry officials said.

Since Wednesday, southern regions have received about 600-800 millimeters (24-31 inches) of rain, according to the ministry report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hurricane

Hong Kong issues T10 hurricane signal, highest warning for Typhoon Wipha

Coldplay concert, Astronomer ceo

Andy Byron resigns as Astronomer CEO after Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal

Damage caused by flash floods along the Concho River in San Angelo, Texas, on July 4 | Photo: Reuters

3 people still missing from July 4 floods in Texas, down from nearly 100

Donald Trump, Trump

Crowds call for Trump's intervention to bring back hostages from Gaza

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine proposes truce talks with Russia after negotiations stalled in June

Topics : South Korea Death toll Rainfall monsoons heavy rains Floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon