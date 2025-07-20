Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 3 people still missing from July 4 floods in Texas, down from nearly 100

3 people still missing from July 4 floods in Texas, down from nearly 100

The reduction in the number of people on the missing list came as the search for victims entered its third week

Damage caused by flash floods along the Concho River in San Angelo, Texas, on July 4 | Photo: Reuters

AP Kerrville (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Officials in a Texas hill country community pummelled by deadly flooding on July 4 said Saturday that just three people remain missing, down from nearly 100, after people who had previously been reported missing have since been accounted for.

The reduction in the number of people on the missing list came as the search for victims entered its third week. It is a significant drop from the more than 160 people officials previously said were unaccounted for in Kerr County alone.

The death toll in Kerr County, 107, held steady for much of this week even as the intensive search continued. 

 

Flash floods killed at least 135 people in Texas over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, with most deaths along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio. The floods laid waste to the Hill Country, which is naturally prone to flash flooding because its dry, dirt-packed soil cannot soak up heavy rain.

Vacation cabins, youth camps campgrounds fill the riverbanks and hills of Kerr County, and Camp Mystic, a century-old Christian summer camp for girls in a low-lying area along the Guadalupe. At least 27 of its campers and counsellors died.

In Kerrville, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Austin, local officials have come under scrutiny over whether residents were adequately warned about the rising water July 4.

This remarkable progress reflects countless hours of coordinated search and rescue operations, careful investigative work, and an unwavering commitment to bringing clarity and hope to families during an unimaginably difficult time, Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice in a statement Saturday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

