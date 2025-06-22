Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 07:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World News / 'Historic for US, Israel, world': Trump to address nation on Iran strikes

Earlier in the day, several US B-2 stealth bombers took off from the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on Friday night (local time) and were seen heading West, CNN reported

Trump stated that the US has launched an attack on three nuclear sites in Iran (Photo: Reuters)

Soon after announcing that the United States had launched a "very successful military operation" targeting three key nuclear sites in Iran, US President Donald Trump said that he would address the nation at 10

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the operation as a historic moment for the US, Israel and the world, while urging Iran to agree to end the ongoing conflict.

"I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran. This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!" Trump wrote.

 

The post comes after Trump announced that the US had struck three key Iranian nuclear sites--Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan--asserting that the operation, which involved a full payload of bombs on Fordow, was completed successfully with all US aircraft safely exiting Iranian airspace.

The strike, part of a broader conflict between Iran and Israel, has marked the US's entry into the war with Iran.

Earlier, Trump stated that the US has launched an attack on three nuclear sites in Iran.

According to another post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the US had "successfully" hit three of Iran's key nuclear facilities--Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan--with a "full payload of BOMBS" being dropped on Fordow as the primary target.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," Trump stated.

"Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

The underground site at Fordow and the larger Natanz plant were Iran's two primary uranium enrichment facilities, out of which Natanz had already been hit by Israel with smaller weapons earlier in the week, the New York Times reported.

The third site, located near the historic city of Isfahan, is believed to store Iran's stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium.

Earlier in the day, several US B-2 stealth bombers took off from the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on Friday night (local time) and were seen heading West, CNN reported, citing flight tracking data.

However, there is still no confirmation if the B-2 bombers were part of the attack on these nuclear sites.

As of Saturday, the aircraft were flying over the Pacific Ocean and appeared to be en route to Guam, as reported by CNN.

According to CNN, the B-2 bombers are uniquely equipped to carry the Massive Ordnance Penetrator -- a 30,000-pound "bunker buster" bomb believed to be the only weapon capable of targeting Iran's underground Fordow nuclear site. Each B-2 can carry two of these powerful bombs.

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the US now joining in support of Israel. The conflict started after Israel, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion."

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation, 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

Jun 22 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

