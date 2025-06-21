Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 11:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / B-2 stealth bombers take off from US as Donald Trump weighs Iran strike

B-2 stealth bombers take off from US as Donald Trump weighs Iran strike

The moves, picked up by flight tracking services on Saturday, indicate that the administration is getting the Air Force bombers in position if needed for a strike on Iran

A 3D printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration

US President Donald Trump, who was earlier was urging for diplomacy, is now hinting at joining the Iran-Israel war. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

By Tony Czuczka
 
B-2 stealth bombers have taken off from the US and are headed over the Pacific, multiple news outlets reported, as President Donald Trump weighs American involvement in the war between Israel and Iran.
 
The moves, picked up by flight tracking services on Saturday, indicate that the administration is getting the Air Force bombers in position if needed for a strike on Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported. The planes, accompanied by refueling tankers, may be on their way to a base in Guam, according to the report.
 
Speculation about a potential US strike aimed at Iran’s nuclear program has focused on the B-2s, which would be needed to drop 30,000-pound bombs — so-called bunker busters — if Trump decided to target Iran’s heavily fortified uranium enrichment site at Fordow. Israel, which is seeking to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities, does not have such weapons. 
 

Multiple B-2s appeared to be airborne and heading across the Pacific from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, the New York Times reported. The Times cited flight trackers’ posts on social media and air traffic control communications.
 
The Pentagon and the White House didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment. Trump’s is scheduled to return to the White House Saturday and meet with his national security team.
 
The US president has sent mixed signals, discounting European efforts to secure a diplomatic solution between Israel and Iran while keeping possible US involvement in the conflict on the table.
 
“I’m giving them a period of time,” Trump told reporters Friday. “I would say two weeks would be the maximum.”
 

Topics : Donald Trump United States Israel Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

