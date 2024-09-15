Business Standard
Home / World News / Hong Kong journalists face harassment amid national security law crackdown

Hong Kong journalists face harassment amid national security law crackdown

On social media, there were posts featuring images of journalists and HKJA executive committee members alongside graphics of knives, blood, shooting targets, and 'memorial' signs

China flag

Chinese authorities also forcibly shut down two major independent media outlets, Apple Daily and Stand News, while the climate of fear led at least a dozen smaller media outlets to cease operations Image: Shutterstock

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Numerous journalists in Hong Kong and their families are facing increased harassment and intimidation in the last three months amid national security law crackdown.
The Voice of America report stated that the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA), on Friday said that they had monitored "systematic" and "organised" assaults on journalists between June and August of this year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Around 15 journalists, their family members, neighbours, and employers were harassed online and offline, the press club said. Selina Chenga, the chairperson of the HKJA, said at a press conference on Friday that this is the biggest case of intimidation the journalist association has ever seen.
 
"I don't believe this is right, and that's why we are making a loud call today to say we do not accept such behaviour. This type of intimidation and harassment, which includes sharing false and defamatory content and death threats, damages press freedom," VOA quoted Selina as saying.
The HKJA stated in a statement that journalists from various media outlets in Hong Kong have been targeted, receiving anonymous threats and harassment through social media, email, or regular mail.
"HKJA has gathered detailed information on many affected journalists and organizations," the statement read. Those affected include two journalism education institutions and 13 media outlets, including the executive committee of the HKJA, Hong Kong Free Press, InMediaHK, and HK Feature, VOA reported.
The report further stated that numerous letters and emails cautioned that affiliations with the specified organizations or individuals might breach Hong Kong's national security laws. These communications were sent anonymously, with some originating from Microsoft Outlook accounts.

More From This Section

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Nato military committee chair, others back Ukraine's use of weapons

Peru Flag

Alberto Fujimori, Peru's former prez, buried after 3 days of mourning

Disney

Disney, DirecTV reach deal to restore programming to satellite TV users

Ukraine flag

Ukraine renews calls on West to approve long-range strikes on Russia

Oil Tanker (Bloomberg)

Attempts on to salvage oil tanker blown up by Yemen's Houthi rebels

On social media, there were posts featuring images of journalists and HKJA executive committee members alongside graphics of knives, blood, shooting targets, and "memorial" signs.
Meanwhile, Reporters Without Borders, working for independent journalists, also condemned this attack and urged international bodies to take decisive action.
Cedric Alviani, Asia-Pacific Bureau Director of Reporters Without Borders, said, "We strongly condemn this harassment campaign led against the independent media outlets that managed to survive the previous waves of government repression. We urge the international community to intensify its pressure on the Chinese regime so press freedom is fully restored in the territory."
Reporters Without Borders further stated that since the adoption of the National Security Law by the Chinese regime in June 2020, the Hong Kong government has been leading an unprecedented campaign against the right to information, resulting in the prosecution of at least 28 journalists and press freedom defenders, 10 of whom are currently detained.
Chinese authorities also forcibly shut down two major independent media outlets, Apple Daily and Stand News, while the climate of fear led at least a dozen smaller media outlets to cease operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 22 Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels around territory

Pope Francis

Pope makes new overture to China, calls Beijing promise, hope for church

PwC

China hits PwC with six month ban in record penalty over Evergrande audit

PremiumBook

Zhou Enlai: Chen Jian's book on Chinese Premier a study in contradictions

missile

US puts sanctions on Chinese cos for supporting Pak's missile programme

Topics : China Journalist arrest Security alert

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon