Business Standard
Home / World News / Pope makes new overture to China, calls Beijing promise, hope for church

Pope makes new overture to China, calls Beijing promise, hope for church

Francis declared himself happy with the process, saying both sides were engaging in negotiations in a spirit of good will

Pope Francis

Pope Francis declared that China was a promise and a hope for the Catholic Church. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Aboard the papal plane
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pope Francis declared Friday that China was a promise and a hope for the Catholic Church, offering extensive praise for Beijing at the end of a four-nation tour through Asia and again expressed hope to one day visit.
Francis' comments, during an in-flight press conference en route home from Singapore, came as the Vatican enters into the final weeks of negotiations to renew a 2018 agreement over the contentious issue of bishop nominations.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Francis declared himself happy with the process, saying both sides were engaging in negotiations in a spirit of good will. I'm happy with the dialogue with China, he said. The result is good.
 
China for me is an illusion, in the sense that I want to visit China, he said. A great country. I admire China. I respect China. It's a country with a millennial culture, with a capacity for dialogue and understanding that goes beyond other systems of democracy.
The Vatican has been working for years to try to improve relations with China that were officially severed over seven decades ago when the Communists came to power. The aim is to unite the country's estimated 12 million Catholics, who were divided into an official, state-recognized church and an underground church that stayed loyal to Rome.
Relations had long been stymied over China's insistence on its exclusive right to name bishops as a matter of national sovereignty, while the Vatican insisted on the pope's exclusive right to name the successors of the original Apostles.

More From This Section

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Kamala Harris says she's different, offers a 'new generation of leadership'

fisheries, fish

G20 backs FAO's Blue Transformation for sustainable fisheries, aquaculture

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Stuck astronauts make 1st comments after Boeing capsule leaves without them

google, google logo

Even Facebook couldn't compete with Google, says ex-ad chief Boland

Boeing workers strike after 96% vote for walkout in test for new CEO

Here's how the strike by Boeing machinists will impact airline flights

The 2018 deal sought to find a middle ground, although the Vatican has flagged repeated violations and Rome has acknowledged it was a bad deal but the only one it could get. It was signed at a time when China was tightening controls on all religions, especially Christianity and Islam, which are viewed as foreign imports and potential challengers to Communist authority.
The Holy See under Francis has gone out of its way to extend overtures to China. But its position has drawn criticism especially from American conservatives, who have accused the Vatican of selling out the faithful who have been forced underground.
Francis nevertheless was upbeat and seemed grateful for the opportunity to speak about China on his return from Asia, a region where Beijing wields so much influence.
I think China is a promise and a hope for the church, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pope Francis

Pope slams both US presidential candidates over 'anti-life policies'

Pope Francis

Pope concludes Asia trip, reiterates interfaith tolerance to heal world

Pope Francis

Pope Francis urges leaders in S'pore to seek fair wages for foreign workers

Pope Francis

Singapore steps up checks at immigration points ahead of Pope's visit org

Pope Francis

Activists criticise high cost of Pope Francis' visit to 'poor' East Timor

Topics : Pope Francis China Beijing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon