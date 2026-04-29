Hormuz must not be used as 'bargaining chip': Qatar amid stalled talks

Amid a diplomatic deadlock between Washington and Tehran, Qatar has issued a firm call for the preservation of maritime stability in the Persian Gulf. According to Al Jazeera, the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, emphasised during a weekly press briefing that the Strait of Hormuz must not be used as a "bargaining chip" while peace negotiations remain at a standstill.

The spokesperson's remarks come at a critical juncture as efforts to bridge the gap between the US and Iran continue to stall. Addressing reporters, al-Ansari underscored the importance of keeping vital international shipping lanes insulated from geopolitical leverage, particularly as regional intermediaries struggle to revitalise stalled discussions.

The strategic waterway, which serves as a primary artery for global energy supplies, has frequently surfaced as a point of contention during periods of heightened tension. This Qatari plea for stability coincides with a sharpening of legal rhetoric at the United Nations, where Iran has lodged a formal complaint accusing the US of engaging in "piracy" following the seizure of Iranian vessels.

According to the Iranian state media Tasnim News Agency, the protest was detailed in a letter sent by Iran's UN envoy, Amir Saeid Iravani, to the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, and the Security Council. The envoy argued that Washington's justification for the maritime interceptions lacked any standing under global statutes.

"Reliance on domestic arrangements, which are inherently illegal, can under no circumstances justify such an abhorrent crime committed through the use of force," Iravani stated in the correspondence. He warned that such interceptions pose a direct threat to global merchant shipping, noting that "such behaviour constitutes illegal coercion, interference in lawful international trade, and the unlawful seizure of property."

The diplomat further asserted that the interceptions represent a shift away from diplomatic norms. "Simultaneously, it sets a dangerous precedent that severely undermines the international rule of law," Iravani added.

This legal confrontation at the UN comes as Tehran attempts a parallel diplomatic manoeuvre to de-escalate regional tensions. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Iran has submitted a fresh proposal to regional intermediaries offering to cease military operations in the Strait of Hormuz, contingent upon a complete end to hostilities and the removal of the US blockade.

The strategic overture, delivered by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, seeks to dismantle the current geopolitical stalemate. Sources familiar with the matter indicated that the framework would essentially see "discussions about Iran's nuclear program shelved."

This push for a resolution was further highlighted on Monday, when Araghchi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who pledged Moscow's support. In Washington, The Wall Street Journal reports that the administration is actively weighing the offer, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirming that President Trump reviewed the Iranian framework.

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that while Tehran may be "serious about making a deal" with the US, Washington has no intention of allowing Iran to exercise total authority over the vital shipping lane. The current friction, which reached a flashpoint this month following the US naval blockade, has led to Iran proposing a three-stage de-escalation process.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the initial phase would require the US and Israel to terminate the war and offer formal "guarantees not to start it again." Under this proposed timeline, neutral mediators would oversee a long-term management agreement for the waterway.

A significant sticking point remains, as Iranian officials reportedly informed mediators that Tehran still intends to maintain sovereignty over the strait before it would "start negotiations on its nuclear program and other issues, such as its funding to proxies in the region."

Scepticism regarding the proposal remains high. Experts such as Raz Zimmt of Israel's Institute for National Security Studies suggest that "it is clear to all that whatever is not resolved by the end of the war is highly unlikely to be resolved afterward." Despite these concerns, The Wall Street Journal noted that international mediators are encouraging continued remote negotiations.