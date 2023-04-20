close

Hybrid solar eclipse 2023: When, where and how to see rare celestial event

One of the rarest celestial events is about to happen today. A hybrid solar eclipse will be witnessed on Thursdays that occurs a few times in a century

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
How to safely watch Solar Eclipse 2017: Advice from an astronomer

The first Solar eclipse of the year occurred today, i.e., April 20, 2023.

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 12:13 PM IST
The first Solar eclipse of the year occurred today, i.e., April 20, 2023. The solar eclipse is a hybrid solar eclipse because of its unique characteristics of total and annular solar eclipses. The solar eclipse was observed in Australia and some areas of South-East Asia as it passes over the Indian and Pacific oceans. 
Unfortunately, this spectacular event wouldn't be visible from India.

What is a hybrid solar eclipse?

A hybrid solar eclipse is a solar eclipse creating an annual or total eclipse, which depends on where you stand in relation to the moon.
It is an occasion when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, blocking the sunlight and casting a shadow on Earth.

How many types of solar eclipse?

There are four types of solar eclipse, namely, total, partial, hybrid, and annular. Which type of eclipse people will get to see depends on the alignment of the moon with the Earth and the Sun and the distance of the moon from the Earth.
A total eclipse occurs when the moon completely covers the face of the Sun, whereas an annular eclipse occurs when the moon is far away from the sun, and covers the smaller part of the Sun. A partial Solar Eclipse wouldn't pass between the Sun and Earth but the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not perfectly lined up.

Where can the hybrid eclipse be viewed?

In Western Australia, the eclipse will be visible from 10:29 pm to 10:35 pm EDT on April 19 (2:29 to 2:35 GMT, April 20).
In East Timor, the timing of the solar eclipse is from 11:19 pm to 11:22 pm EDT on April 19 (3:19 to 3:22 GMT, April 20).
While in Indonesia, people can observe a hybrid solar eclipse from 11:23 pm to 11:58 pm EDT on April 19 (3:23 to 3:58 GMT, April 20).

What is the other name for a hybrid solar eclipse?

The hybrid solar eclipse is named after an aboriginal word, Ningaloo Eclipse.

List of solar eclipses in 2023

There are three major eclipses we can observe this year:
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse: It will occur on 5 May (visible from India)
Annual Solar Eclipse: 14 October
Partial Lunar Eclipse: 28 October (visible from  India)

Is it safe to watch a solar eclipse?

It is never safe to look directly at the sun's rays, and it is advisable for NASA to wear eclipse glasses at all times.
NASA says to avoid homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, as they are not safe to look at the sun and transmit thousands of times too much sunlight. 

Topics : Solar Eclipse NASA Australia

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 12:13 PM IST

