Last lunar eclipse of 2022: Why does the Moon appear red during this event

The last of the year will occur this afternoon, and people across India can witness this spectacular celestial event when the gradually slides into the Earth's shadow. It will be a total lunar eclipse, so skywatchers can expect the to get completely covered by Earth's shadow.

A occurs when the Sun, the Earth, and the line up, causing the Moon to pass through Earth's shadow. According to NASA, if you miss this opportunity to see a total lunar eclipse, you will not get another for almost three years.

When To Watch?

The eclipse will begin at 2.39 PM India time. The totality phase will start at 3.46 PM and end at 5.12 PM. However, the partial phase of the eclipse will continue till 6.19 PM. During the eclipse, darkness will slip across the face of the Moon before it turns a deep blood red, commonly known as the Blood Moon.

Why Does The Moon Appear Red?

Because the Moon still receives some sunlight despite being in Earth's shadow. When sunlight is filtered by Earth's atmosphere, the blue light gets scattered in all directions because of Rayleigh scattering, which gives our sky a blue colour. But the sunlight having redder wavelengths passes through the atmosphere and reaches the Moon, giving it a red colour.

Is it safe to view the with the naked eyes?

Absolutely. Unlike solar eclipses, no harmful rays are emitted during a lunar eclipse. However, using a binocular or a telescope may allow you a better view of the eclipsing Moon.

Where to Watch?

The best locations for viewing a lunar eclipse are the darkest places, provided there are no clouds hindering your view. If you prefer to remain indoors, you can watch a live stream of the event here:





The last lunar eclipse occurred on May 16 this year.