Monday, December 08, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / I've ended 8 wars largely because of trade: Trump at Kennedy Center Honors

I've ended 8 wars largely because of trade: Trump at Kennedy Center Honors

As Trump highlighted what he sees as the security advantages of tariffs, his comments came ahead of a key Supreme Court ruling on whether he exceeded presidential authority in imposing broad duties

Trump

Since returning to office in January, the president has repeatedly applied and reinstated tariffs on various trading partners, raising costs on products

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump and the First Lady arrived on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Honours in Washington DC, where the president commented on his administration's tariff policy, emphasising national security benefits.

Speaking on tariffs, Trump said, "We have tremendous flexibility with the current system. It's unbelievable for national security. I've ended eight wars, largely because of trade and because of tariffs."

He added, "If we go the other tariff route, it won't give you the same pure national security."

As Trump highlighted what he sees as the security advantages of tariffs, his comments came ahead of a key Supreme Court ruling on whether he exceeded presidential authority in imposing broad duties.

 

In the coming weeks, the justices are expected to determine whether Trump violated federal law by using emergency powers to launch sweeping tariffs during his second term.

Also Read

Donald Trump

Zelenskyy not yet ready to accept US plan to end Ukraine war, says Trump

Donald Trump

Trump to host Kennedy Centre Honours for Stallone, Kiss, Gaynor and others

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump calls tariffs 'faster, direct' way to safeguard US national security

Allison Hooker, Allison M Hooker (Photo: X)

Senior Trump administration official begins five-day visit to India

Revanth Reddy

Telangana to name key roads after Ratan Tata, Trump and tech giants

Since returning to office in January, the president has repeatedly applied and reinstated tariffs on various trading partners, raising costs on products including appliances, lumber and electrical components.

A coalition of companies and trade organisations has challenged the approach, arguing Trump misused the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) by treating it as a blanket tool for tariffs.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump addressed the looming Supreme Court decision, insisting he has alternative options if his current strategy is restricted.

"While the United States has other methods of charging TARIFFS against foreign countries, many of whom have, for YEARS, TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF OUR NATION, the current method of Tariffing before the United States Supreme Court is far more DIRECT, LESS CUMBERSOME, and MUCH FASTER," he wrote.

Trump also asserted broad presidential powers over national security and foreign policy, saying he had "settled 8 Wars in 10 months because of the rights clearly given to the President of the United States."

To ensure the tariff strategy continues even if the court limits existing measures, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been preparing a fallback plan.

His proposed "plan B" would use other statutory authorities combined with tougher actions on economic competition.

"We can recreate the exact tariff structure with 301s, with 232s, with the I think they're called 122s," he said, referring to three separate provisions governing trade actions.

Section 301 targets unfair foreign trade practices, Section 232 permits tariffs on imports that threaten national security, and Section 122 allows short-term tariffs or quotas in balance-of-payments emergencies.

Bessent warned that if the Supreme Court overturns the current tariffs, it could result in "massive refunds" owed to companies that paid them.

He added that the government may have to return significant amounts already counted as federal revenue, creating fiscal and administrative challenges for the Treasury.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani tells immigrants in NYC about their right not to comply with ICE

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

As sea drones push Russia back, Ukraine plans more advanced attacks

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russian strikes kill 4 in Ukraine as Kremlin praises US security strategy

Bangladesh former PM Khaleda Zia

Air ambulance for B'desh's ex-PM Khaleda Zia to land in Dhaka on Tuesday

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

Macron warns EU may impose tariffs as China's trade surplus widens

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBigg Boss 19 TimeVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon