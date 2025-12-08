Monday, December 08, 2025 | 07:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mamdani tells immigrants in NYC about their right not to comply with ICE

Mamdani tells immigrants in NYC about their right not to comply with ICE

He explained that people in the US can chose not to speak to federal immigration agents, film them without interfering and refuse their requests to enter private spaces

Zohran Mamdani

His comments came a week after demonstrators gathered as ICE attempted to detain people on Canal Street near New York's Chinatown (Photo:PTI)

AP New York
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani posted a video to social media on Sunday explaining immigrants' right to refuse to speak to or comply with agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, days after federal agents carried out a raid in Manhattan.

In the video, Mamdani vowed to protect the city's 3 million immigrants, saying, We can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights.

He explained that people in the US can chose not to speak to federal immigration agents, film them without interfering and refuse their requests to enter private spaces. ICE agents cannot enter spaces like a home, school or private area of a workplace without a judicial warrant signed by a judge, Mamdani said.

 

"ICE is legally allowed to lie to you, but you have the right to remain silent. If you're being detained, you may always ask, Am I free to go?' repeatedly until they answer you," said Mamdani, who will be sworn in as mayor on Jan 1.

His comments came a week after demonstrators gathered as ICE attempted to detain people on Canal Street near New York's Chinatown. A similar immigration sweep in the same neighbourhood last October was also met with protests.

"New York will always welcome immigrants, and I will fight each and every day to protect, support, and celebrate our immigrant brothers and sisters," Mamdani said in Sunday's video.

Weeks earlier, Mamdani had a surprisingly cordial Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump, whose administration is carrying out federal immigration enforcement operations in several US cities, most recently in New Orleans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

