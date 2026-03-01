Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 07:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / IAEA urges restraint to avoid any nuclear risks amid tensions in West Asia

IAEA urges restraint to avoid any nuclear risks amid tensions in West Asia

No evidence of any radiological impact has been found as of yet

IAEA

Under the NPT Safeguards Agreement, Iran has declared 22 nuclear facilities and one location outside facilities where nuclear material is customarily used (Photo: Reuters)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 7:03 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is monitoring the escalating tensions in the West Asia and has urged "restraint" to avoid any "nuclear safety risks to people in the region."

"The IAEA is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, and urges restraint to avoid any nuclear safety risks to people in the region. The IAEA is in permanent contact with countries in the region, so far no evidence of any radiological impact. The Agency will keep monitoring the situation and informing," the IAEA posted on X.

No evidence of any radiological impact has been found as of yet.

Under the NPT Safeguards Agreement, Iran has declared 22 nuclear facilities and one location outside facilities where nuclear material is customarily used.

 

"According to its obligations under its NPT Safeguards Agreement, Iran is required to provide the Agency with nuclear material accounting reports, design information for facilities and the LOF, and access to verify such reports and information, to ensure that no declared nuclear material has been diverted from peaceful nuclear activities and that there has been no undeclared production or processing of nuclear material at those facilities and the LOF," according to a report by the IAEA Director General.

Also Read

aviation, plane

Aviation ministry sets up 24x7 control room amid West Asia airspace crisis

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

444 flights to be cancelled amid Iran-Israel tensions: Aviation ministry

Antonio Guterres

US, Israel clash with Iran at UNSC meeting; UN chief condemns attacks

Indigo

IndiGo issues travel advisory amid escalating tensions in West Asia

US Israel strike Iran

Iranian strikes hit airports, hotel in UAE; missiles, drones intercepted

US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Saturday informed that the US President has been monitoring the situation post the strike on Iran from his Mar a Lago residence.

In her statement, Leavitt said, "President Trump monitored the situation overnight at Mar a Lago alongside members of his national security team. The President spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu by phone. Prior to the attacks, Secretary Rubio called all members of the gang of eight to provide congressional notification, and he was able to reach and brief seven of the eight members. The President and his national security team will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout the day."

Earlier, Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that the US and Israel's attack against his country is "unprovoked, illegal and absolutely illegitimate. Araghchi, justified Iran's retaliatory strikes against Israel and US military bases as an "act of self-defence", which he said is "absolutely legal and legitimate," Reuters reported.

Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in an Israeli strike, according to sources familiar with Israel's military operations, and another regional source, Reuters reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

OpenAI, Amazon, investment

OpenAI says Pentagon deal includes strict safeguards for classified AI use

US President Donald Trump

Trump's 'America First' campaign battle cry gives way to overseas strikes

US Israel strike Iran

World leaders react cautiously to Israeli strikes, death of Iran's Khamenei

US Israel strike Iran

Dubai airport, iconic Burj Al Arab hotel damaged in Iranian missile strikes

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Donald Trump

Ayatollah Khamenei is dead, Iranians must take back their country: Trump

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran nuclear agreement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict