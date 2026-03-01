IAEA urges restraint to avoid any nuclear risks amid tensions in West Asia

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is monitoring the escalating tensions in the West Asia and has urged "restraint" to avoid any "nuclear safety risks to people in the region."

"The IAEA is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, and urges restraint to avoid any nuclear safety risks to people in the region. The IAEA is in permanent contact with countries in the region, so far no evidence of any radiological impact. The Agency will keep monitoring the situation and informing," the IAEA posted on X.

No evidence of any radiological impact has been found as of yet.

Under the NPT Safeguards Agreement, Iran has declared 22 nuclear facilities and one location outside facilities where nuclear material is customarily used.

"According to its obligations under its NPT Safeguards Agreement, Iran is required to provide the Agency with nuclear material accounting reports, design information for facilities and the LOF, and access to verify such reports and information, to ensure that no declared nuclear material has been diverted from peaceful nuclear activities and that there has been no undeclared production or processing of nuclear material at those facilities and the LOF," according to a report by the IAEA Director General.

US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Saturday informed that the US President has been monitoring the situation post the strike on Iran from his Mar a Lago residence.

In her statement, Leavitt said, "President Trump monitored the situation overnight at Mar a Lago alongside members of his national security team. The President spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu by phone. Prior to the attacks, Secretary Rubio called all members of the gang of eight to provide congressional notification, and he was able to reach and brief seven of the eight members. The President and his national security team will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout the day."

Earlier, Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that the US and Israel's attack against his country is "unprovoked, illegal and absolutely illegitimate. Araghchi, justified Iran's retaliatory strikes against Israel and US military bases as an "act of self-defence", which he said is "absolutely legal and legitimate," Reuters reported.

Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in an Israeli strike, according to sources familiar with Israel's military operations, and another regional source, Reuters reported.