IndiGo issues travel advisory amid escalating tensions in West Asia

IndiGo issues travel advisory amid escalating tensions in West Asia

IndiGo urged the passengers to keep a track of their flight status on the official website of the airline

Indigo

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi issued an advisory urging the members of the Indian community in the UAE not fall for rumours and fake news | Image: Bloomberg

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 6:42 AM IST
IndiGo issued a travel advisory stating that the airline will communicate any probable adjustments to the passengers in view of the escalating tension in the West Asia.

"We remain vigilant and continue to closely monitor developments in the region around Iran and the Middle East, with the safety and security of our customers and crew always as our highest priority. We understand that the evolving nature of the situation may cause uncertainty. Please be assured that our teams are carefully reviewing all developments and taking measured decisions with utmost responsibility," the advisory stated.

IndiGo further urged the passengers to keep a track of their flight status on the official website of the airline.

 

"As circumstances remain dynamic, further schedule adjustments may be required. Should there be any changes affecting your journey, we will communicate them promptly through your registered contact details. Customers are advised to monitor their flight status via bit.ly/31paVKQ before proceeding to the airport. We truly value your patience and trust during this time. Please know that we remain fully committed to supporting you and ensuring your journey is managed with care, clarity, and safety at every step," the advisory added.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi issued an advisory urging the members of the Indian community in the UAE not fall for rumours and fake news.

"The members of the Indian community in the UAE are requested to not be victim of rumours and fake news about the security situation in the country, and follow the official handles of the Embassy/Consulate/UAE government authorities for updates: Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi - @IndembAbudhabi, Consulate General of India, Dubai - @cgidubai, UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs - @mofauae, UAE Ministry of Defence - @modgovae, UAE Ministry of Interior - @moiuae, UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster, Management Authority -@NCEMAUAE, Emirates News Agency - @WAMNEWS_ENG, UAE Government Media Office - @UAEmediaoffice, Abu Dhabi Media Office - @ADMediaOffice, Dubai Media Office - @DXBMediaOffice, Due caution be also exercised in posting information in social media handles about the situation as per the advisories issued by the UAE authorities," the advisory stated.

Despite the Iran-Israel conflict, Dubai continued as normal on Friday night. Traffic on Dubai streets was, as usual, completely undisturbed by the dramatic events unfolding on Friday afternoon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions US-Iran tensions Iran nuclear agreement

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 6:42 AM IST

