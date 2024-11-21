Business Standard
Home / World News / ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel PM Netanyahu, Hamas officials

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel PM Netanyahu, Hamas officials

Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders have condemned ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan's request for warrants as disgraceful and antisemitic

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

The decision turns Netanyahu and the others into internationally wanted suspects and is likely to further isolate them. | Credit: PTI

Associated Press
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence minister and Hamas officials, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity over the war in Gaza and the October 2023 attacks that triggered Israel's offensive in the Palestinian territory. 
The decision turns Netanyahu and the others into internationally wanted suspects and is likely to further isolate them and complicate efforts to negotiate a cease-fire to end the 13-month conflict. But its practical implications could be limited since Israel and its major ally, the United States, are not members of the court and several of the Hamas officials have been subsequently killed in the conflict. 
 
Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders have condemned ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan's request for warrants as disgraceful and antisemitic. US President Joe Biden also blasted the prosecutor and expressed support for Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas. Hamas also slammed the request. (AP)

Also Read

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

LIVE news: ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israel's defense minister & Hamas official

Bernie Sanders

Senate rejects effort from Sanders to block weapons for Israel over deaths

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fight

US flag, US, united states

US aid for Ukraine, Israel eating into weapons stockpiles, says commander

Hostages

Israel PM Netanyahu offers $5 mn reward to Gazans for each hostage returned

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu Joe Biden Israel-Palestine Israel Iran Conflict Hamas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon