Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 09:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / ICC issues warrants for Taliban leaders over persecution of women, girls

ICC issues warrants for Taliban leaders over persecution of women, girls

The warrants also accuse the leaders of persecuting other persons non-conforming with the Taliban's policy on gender, gender identity or expression

International Criminal Court, ICC | Photo: Wikimedia commons

The warrants were issued against Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhunzada and the head of Afghanistan's Supreme Court, Abdul Hakim Haqqani. | Photo: Wikimedia commons

AP The Hague
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants Tuesday for the Taliban's supreme leader and the head of Afghanistan's Supreme Court on charges of persecuting women and girls since seizing power nearly four years ago. 
The warrants also accuse the leaders of persecuting “other persons non-conforming with the Taliban's policy on gender, gender identity or expression; and on political grounds against persons perceived as allies of girls and women.'” The warrants were issued against Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhunzada and the head of the Supreme Court, Abdul Hakim Haqqani. 
The court said in a statement that the Taliban have “severely deprived, through decrees and edicts, girls and women of the rights to education, privacy and family life and the freedoms of movement, expression, thought, conscience and religion.  In addition, other persons were targeted because certain expressions of sexuality and/or gender identity were regarded as inconsistent with the Taliban's policy on gender.” The court's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, sought the warrants in January, saying that they recognized that “Afghan women and girls as well as the LGBTQI+ community are facing an unprecedented, unconscionable and ongoing persecution by the Taliban.” Global advocacy group Human Rights Watch welcomed the decision. 
 
“Senior Taliban leaders are now wanted men for their alleged persecution of women, girls, and gender non-conforming people.  The international community should fully back the ICC in its critical work in Afghanistan and globally, including through concerted efforts to enforce the court's warrants," Liz Evenson, the group's international justice director, said in a statement.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

'No change': Trump reaffirms Aug 1 tariff deadline, rules out extensions

Rishi Sunak, Rishi, UK PM

Goldman Sachs hires UK ex-PM Rishi Sunak as adviser for global clients

UK flag

UK court convicts 3 men in Russia-linked arson plot targeting Ukraine aid

Lee Jae myung, Lee Jae

South Korea continues to keep its chin up as Trump wields tariff threat

Bill Gates

Bill Gates slips out of top 10 world's richest men; loses $52 bn in a week

Topics : Taliban ICC Arrest Crime against women

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchUAE Golden VisaBharat BandhTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon