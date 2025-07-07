Monday, July 07, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Sanjog Gupta appointed ICC CEO, to take charge with immediate effect

Sanjog Gupta appointed ICC CEO, to take charge with immediate effect

ICC said it received more than 2,500 applications from 25 countries from which 12 candidates were shortlisted

Sanjog Gupta, CEO - Sports and Live Experiences of JioStar

Gupta, who was serving as the CEO (Sports & Live Experiences) at JioStar

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Indian media mogul Sanjog Gupta was on Monday named the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jay Shah-led International Cricket Council (ICC) following an elaborate recruitment process which began in March this year.

Gupta, who was serving as the CEO (Sports & Live Experiences) at JioStar, will be taking charge of his new role with immediate effect.

The ICC said it received more than 2,500 applications from 25 countries from which 12 candidates were shortlisted.

"Candidates ranged from leaders associated with sport's governing bodies to senior corporate executives from across sectors," the ICC said.

The nominations were forwarded to the Nominations Committee comprising ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja, ECB chairman Richard Thompson, SLC president Shammi Silva and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

 

They recommended Gupta for the role. ICC chairman Jay Shah then approved the recommendation, which was ratified by the full ICC board.

"I look forward to contributing to the next phase of cricket's evolution, expanding its global footprint, enhancing the fan experience, and working closely with ICC Member Boards to build on our strong foundations," Gupta said in a statement issued by ICC.

He began his career as journalist and joined Star India (now JioStar) in 2010. Over the years, he held multiple leadership roles in content, programming and strategy before becoming Head of Sports at Disney and Star India in 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC International Cricket Council Chief executive officer Jay Shah

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

