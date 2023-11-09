IDF destroys 130 tunnels in ongoing effort to combat Hamas infra in Gaza

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have said that the combat engineers are working continuously to destroy Hamas terrorist infrastructure and added that they have destroyed at least 130 tunnels since the beginning of the war.

The Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel through land, sea and air, as they carried out the October 7 assault, killing innocent people, which included not only men and women but also the elderly and children as well.

In a post on social media platform X, the IDF wrote, "IDF combat engineers are currently working to expose and destroy Hamas terrorist infrastructure in Gaza, including tunnels."

"Water and oxygen storage discovered inside the tunnels indicates Hamas' preparations for prolonged stays underground. 130 tunnel entrances have been destroyed since the beginning of the war," it added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again said there will be no ceasefire without the release of hostages by Hamas.

"There will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages," the Israeli Prime Minister wrote on 'X' on Thursday.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday, "We won't let Hamas' win, we will rebuild our communities in southern Israel and we will continue to live our lives."

The war with Hamas began after approximately 3,000 terrorists breached the Gaza border on October 7, resulting in the deaths of around 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and the abduction of over 240 individuals, including at least 30 children.

Earlier, Israel Defence Forces shared a video showing some of the weapons used by Hamas, including explosive belts, firearms, hand grenades and rockets.

While sharing the video on X, IDF stated, "Raw footage: Here are some of the weapons found on Hamas' terrorists on October 7th. 1,493 hand grenades and explosives, 760 RPGs, 427 explosive belts, 375 firearms, 106 rockets and missiles. These are just a few of the weapons used to massacre over 1,400 Israeli civilians. Weapons used for the killing of innocents."

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that Sgt First Class (res.) Yaacov Ozeri (28) of the 401st Armored Brigade was killed while fighting against Hamas terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip.

He is the 31st soldier to be killed since Israel began its counter-offensive in response to Hamas's attack on October 7, The Times of Israel reported.

Furthermore, the IDF said three soldiers from the Golani Brigade's 13th Battalion, the 401st Brigade's 601st Battalion, and the Paratrooper's 890th Battalion were seriously injured during fighting in northern Gaza on Tuesday.