IDF kills Hamas commander, hits 75 terror targets in latest operation

IDF kills Hamas commander, hits 75 terror targets in latest operation

The IDF said that they located and dismantled terrorist infrastructure, terrorists and tunnel shafts

The Gaza Health Ministry said that 18 people had died of hunger in its last 24-hour reporting period. (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

The Israel Defence Forces on Sunday stated that they had killed Bashar Thabet, a commander in Hamas' Development and Projects Department within its weapons production headquater. Thabet was reportedly responsible for research and development in Hamas' weapons manufacturing apparatus.

The IDF said that they located and dismantled terrorist infrastructure, terrorists and tunnel shafts. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has also been involved, striking approximately 75 terror targets, including terrorists' military compounds and additional terrorists' infrastructure.

"Operational Update: IDF Activity in Gaza- Eliminated: Bashar Thabet, a commander in Hamas' Development and Projects Department within its weapons production HQ. He was responsible for research & development within Hamas' weapons manufacturing apparatus, which operates to restore and increase their weapons stockpile," the IDF said in a post on X. 

 

"IDF troops located & dismantled terrorist infrastructure, terrorists and tunnel shafts. The IAF targeted terrorist cells that were about to attack IDF troops and struck approx. 75 terror targets, including terrorists military compounds and additional terrorist infrastructure," it added.

The Israeli military killed at least 115 Palestinians, including 92 aid seekers and two civil defence aid workers, and wounded more than 200 people as famine reached its peak in Gaza, and children are dying of Israeli-imposed starvation, Al Jazeera reported.

The Gaza Health Ministry said that 18 people had died of hunger in its last 24-hour reporting period, as per Al Jazeera.

The Israeli army dropped leaflets over a residential area in Deir el-Balah, warning residents to leave the area as its military chief visited Shujayea in the north and touted plans to continue the war.

Protesters across Tunisia, Iraq, Turkiye, Morocco, Lebanon and the occupied West Bank's Ramallah took to the streets to denounce the Israeli siege of Gaza.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed blocking a visa extension for the head of the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Gaza and the occupied West Bank because he testified about "weaponised hunger" in Gaza.

In the occupied West Bank, Palestinians say Israeli settler attacks on water supplies are making it harder to stay in their villages, as per Al Jazeera.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : israel Israel-Palestine Hamas

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

