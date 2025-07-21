Monday, July 21, 2025 | 06:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump lashes out after illegal immigrant shoots off-duty officer in NY

Trump lashes out after illegal immigrant shoots off-duty officer in NY

Trump alleged that the shooter was apprehended earlier in April 2023 but was released instead of being deported

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) raged on Truth Social after an illegal immigrant shot an off-duty US Customs and Border Protection officer. (Photo: Reuters)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) raged on Truth Social after an illegal immigrant shot an off-duty US Customs and Border Protection officer.

Trump alleged that the shooter was apprehended earlier in April 2023 but was released instead of being deported.

"Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden. He was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED. The CBP Officer bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage. The Democrats have flooded our Nation with Criminal Invaders, and now, they must all be thrown out or, in some cases, immediately prosecuted in that we cannot take a chance that they are able to come back. That's how evil and dangerous they are!" Trump said.

 

According to the New York Post, it reported that the officer shot the person and wounded him. 

The suspect has been identified as Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, a 21-year-old Dominican national with a lengthy rap sheet in New York, according to sources, but he was let go each time he was busted, despite having a deportation order.

Also Read

Jane Street Sebi case, Sebi trading surveillance, high-frequency trading India, quant firms India, Sebi index manipulation, Sebi derivatives regulation, algorithmic trading scrutiny, Bank Nifty manipulation, Jane Street India probe, intraday index ma

Best of BS Opinion: Why Sebi needs to do more on derivatives trading

EU flags fly in front of European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt 1 of 1 Items European Union (EU) flags fly in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany

EU plans retaliation strategy as US hardens trade stance before deadline

jair bolsonaro, ex-president of brazil

What to know about trial of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro

Donald Trump, Trump

Crowds call for Trump's intervention to bring back hostages from Gaza

Donald Trump, Trump

US Environmental Protection Agency to scrap its scientific research arm

Nunez entered the US illegally via the southern border under US President Joe Biden's administration, the Department of Homeland Security said on Sunday, as per the New York Post.

The 42-year-old federal agent and a female companion were sitting on a rock along the Hudson River in Fort Washington Park in Manhattan when they were ambushed by the two men on a moped around 11:50 pm, according to police sources.

After a brief exchange and tussle, one of the moped-riding men fired a gun hit the victim in the face and left forearm, as per the New York Post.

Mayor Eric Adams addressed the mounting criticism during a visit to the wounded victim officer in Harlem Hospital on Sunday.

"Our goal is to get dangerous people off the streets. And we have done that with our federal partners. You know of the number of dangerous gang take downs we've participated in. Whatever we need to do in our federal laws to ensure that dangerous people are not on our streets, federal authorities need to do that," the Mayor said, as per The New York Post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shigeru Ishiba

Japanese PM Ishiba's coalition loses majority in upper house election

Iran

Iran may hold nuclear talks with UK, France, Germany next week: Report

Shaun Maguire

Sequoia partner's social media post on Mamdani sets off chain reaction

school, Class, Students

Children exposed to heat wave may lose up to 1.5 years of schooling: Report

Syria, civil war

Syria's Bedouins withdraws from Druze-majority city after weeklong fighting

Topics : Donald Trump Trump’s immigration agenda immigration laws

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon