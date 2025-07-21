Monday, July 21, 2025 | 06:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Erdogan says support for two-state deal on ethnically split Cyprus absolute

Erdogan says support for two-state deal on ethnically split Cyprus absolute

Turkiye's president reaffirmed his full backing for a controversial peace deal that envisions the establishment of two separate states

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Recep, Recep Tayyip, Erdogan

It's a proposal that the majority Greek Cypriots in the island's internationally recognised southern part reject out of hand. (Photo: PTI)

AP Nicosia
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Turkish Cypriots on Sunday celebrated Turkiye's military invasion of Cyprus that cleaved the island nation along ethnic lines 51 years ago.

Turkiye's president reaffirmed his full backing for a controversial peace deal that envisions the establishment of two separate states.

It's a proposal that the majority Greek Cypriots in the island's internationally recognised southern part reject out of hand. It would formalise Cyprus' partition and give Turkiye a permanent foothold they see as a bid for control of the entire, strategically situated country and its offshore hydrocarbon wealth. 

Our support for (Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar's) vision for a two-state solution is absolute, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks to a crowd during celebrations that culminated with a military parade. It was scheduled this year for the evening to avoid the worst of the scorching mid-summer's heat.

 

It is time for the international community to come to terms with the facts on the ground, Erdogan added, urging the international community to establish diplomatic and economic relations with the breakaway state in Cyprus' northern third that Turkish Cypriots declared in 1983. 

Also Read

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC reserves order on Celebi's plea over revoked security clearance

elon musk, grok

Turkish court orders ban on Musk's AI chatbot Grok for offensive content

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM

Turkish FM, defence minister to meet Pak PM, look to boost defence ties

Delhi HC

Delhi High Court rejects Celebi's plea against revoked security permit

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Delhi HC rejects Çelebi's plea against revoked security clearance

Turkiye's invasion came in the immediate aftermath of a coup staged by Athens junta-backed supporters of uniting Cyprus with Greece. Currently, only Turkiye recognises the Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence and maintains 35,000 troops in the north.

Erdogan's renewed support for a two-state deal came just days after Tatar, the island's Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, the foreign ministers of guarantor' powers Greece and Turkiye, and Britain's minister of state for Europe gathered at UN headquarters in New York for meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to end an eight-year moratorium on formal peace negotiations. 

The meeting achieved little in the way of a return to fully fledged negotiations as Tatar insisted on recognition for the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state as a prerequisite. The meeting did, however, achieve some progress on a number of confidence-building measures such the exchange of cultural artifacts and the setting up of an advisory committee on civil society.

Guterres said he'll meet again with Tatar and Christodoulides in September and hold another wider meeting after a Turkish Cypriot leadership election in October in which Tatar is running on a two-state platform. 

Turkiye and the Turkish Cypriots insist a two-state deal is the only way forward because decades of UN-mediated peace talks based on a UN Security Council endorsed framework of reunifying Cyprus as a federation no longer had any meaning.

That switch came after the last big push for a peace accord in the summer of 2017. It fell through on what Greek Cypriots said was a Turkish and Turkish Cypriot insistence on keeping a permanent Turkish troop presence on the island and enshrining military intervention rights for Turkiye as part of any deal. Greek Cypriots also rejected a demand for blanket veto powers for the minority Turkish Cypriots on all government decisions.

In the south where Greek Cypriots commemorated the invasion with solemn memorials to the war dead, Christodoulides said the international community gives no support to a two-state deal. He said Turkiye's continuing occupation of European territory subverts its ambitions for closer European Union ties and undermines the role it wishes to play in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump lashes out after illegal immigrant shoots off-duty officer in NY

Shigeru Ishiba

Japanese PM Ishiba's coalition loses majority in upper house election

EU flags fly in front of European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt 1 of 1 Items European Union (EU) flags fly in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany

EU plans retaliation strategy as US hardens trade stance before deadline

Iran

Iran may hold nuclear talks with UK, France, Germany next week: Report

Shaun Maguire

Sequoia partner's social media post on Mamdani sets off chain reaction

Topics : Turkey Cyprus Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon