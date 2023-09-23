Electricity tariff in Pakistan to be increased by PKR 3.28 per unit

Pakistan's National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has proposed an increase of electricity tariff by Pakistan Rupee 3.28 per unit on account of quarterly adjustment, ARY News reported on Friday, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

As per details, the NEPRA has decided to increase the electricity tariff, preparing to throw an additional burden of Rs 160 billion on the power consumers.

The regulatory authority has sent the summary to the caretaker federal government, proposing an increase of PKR 3.28 in electricity tariff under the fourth quarter adjustment of the financial year 2022-23.

The increase - which will be implemented after the federal government's nod - will also be applied to K-Electric consumers. The power consumers will have to make additional payments in the next six months - October 2023 to March 2024.

Meanwhile, protests were held across Pakistan against the rise in the power tariff and the inclusion of excessive taxes in the electricity bills.

The unrest over increased electricity bills comes as cash-strapped Pakistan faces an economic crisis with inflation hovering at around 29 per cent.

Earlier, it was reported that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had stopped Pakistan from giving relief to the power consumers using over 200 units, monthly.

"Circular debt will not come down if relief is given on electricity bills," IMF said on Pakistan's relief plan, as per sources.

The relief in terms of delayed payments of the bills will only be given to consumers, who are using under 200 units for six months continuously.

The relief will be revoked, if the bill of a consumer comes over 200 units in six months, the sources said, as per ARY News.