Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India provides grants to build houses in Buddhist sacred town of Sri Lanka

Santosh Jha, the High Commissioner of India, and the relevant Sri Lankan officials on March 21 exchanged letters about the grant to the island nation

Lord Buddha

Lord Buddha (Representational)

Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has signed an additional grant of Sri Lanka Rupees 150 million to build houses and infrastructure facilities in the Buddhist sacred town of Anuradhapura, the Indian High Commission has said.
Santosh Jha, the High Commissioner of India, and the relevant Sri Lankan officials on March 21 exchanged letters about the grant to the island nation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
With this, the Indian government's total commitment to the project currently stands at SLR 450 million for the construction of houses and infrastructure facilities in Sobitha Thero village of Anuradhapura.
The late Sobhitha Thero was an iconic Buddhist monk in the island nation's good governance movement.
Responding to the drastic changes in the economic landscape of Sri Lanka, the Government of India decided to infuse additional funds into nine ongoing grant projects to expeditiously complete these projects, while also minimising the impact of the sharp rise in the cost of construction materials on the original scope of projects. The extent of additional funds is up to 50 per cent of the original commitment by GOI in each of the nine projects," the Indian High Commission said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

India to help Sri Lanka with upgradation of railways; to cost $91.27 mn

Asian Games women's cricket: India vs Sri Lanka Gold medal game at 11:30 am

World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

PM Narendra Modi leaves for India after fruitful two-day visit to Bhutan

Russia terror attack: Key details of the Moscow concert hall massacre

UN Security Council set to vote on resolution demanding Ramadan cease-fire

Amid strained ties, Maldives Prez Muizzu seeks debt relief from India

India stands in solidarity with Russia in this hour of grief, says PM Modi

Topics : sri lanka India-Sri Lanka Buddha Buddhism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon