Friday, March 06, 2026 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / India rejects claims navy shared intel on Iranian warship sunk by US

India rejects claims navy shared intel on Iranian warship sunk by US

The US sank the Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, triggering shard reaction from Iran

Iran warship

File Image Credit: AP

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top government sources on Friday described as "baseless and preposterous" claims that the Indian Navy provided intelligence to the US on an Iranian frigate that was sunk by a US military submarine two days back.

There is no question of providing any input to the US on it and the claims are completely baseless, the sources said.

The US sank the Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, triggering shard reaction from Iran.

The Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, was returning home after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India. At least 87 Iranian sailors were killed in the attack, which marked a major escalation in the conflict between the US and Iran outside of the Persian Gulf.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dmitry Peskov

Iran war has driven surge in global demand for Russian energy, says Kremlin

Donald Trump, Trump

Epstein Files: Justice Dept releases interview of woman who accused Trump

donald trump, trump, crypto

After Iran and Venezuela, why is Cuba Trump's next foreign policy focus

Iran warship

Sri Lanka Navy 'safely' transfers 204 Iranian sailors from ship to Colombo

Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh

An 'existential war' for Iran: Dy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khatibzadeh

Topics : Indian Navy Israel Iran Conflict Iran Naval Warship US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayMWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance