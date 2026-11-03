Tuesday, November 03, 2026 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Indian national killed as two helicopters collide while landing in Nepal

Indian national killed as two helicopters collide while landing in Nepal

The collision occurred at Pheriche in Solukhumbu district, on the route to Everest Base Camp, leaving another Indian-origin passenger and two pilots injured

Himalayan mountains, helicopter rescue

Representative image from Pexels.

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A 47-year-old Indian national was killed and another passenger injured when two helicopters collided while landing on Tuesday in Nepal's Solukhumbu district, police said.

The two helicopters collided while landing at Pheriche in Ward 4 of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality of Solukhumbu district on Tuesday, according to a Nepal Police statement.

The helicopters, operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty, collided at around 8.11am (local time), according to the District Police Office, Solukhumbu.

Police Inspector Mausam Tamang said the deceased was identified as Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu, an Indian national travelling aboard the Fishtail Air helicopter.

Shailesh Krishna Patel, a 49-year-old Indian origin resident of New Zealand who was also aboard the same helicopter, was injured in the collision. He was airlifted to Mediciti Hospital in Kathmandu by a Prabhu Helicopter, Tamang said.

 

Also Read

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Nepal on November 4-5: MEA

Wreckage and smoke rise from the site of a helicopter crash near Chai village in Joshimath, Chamoli district, Uttarakhand

Pilot, all five pilgrims killed in Badrinath-Dehradun helicopter crash

Nepal Flood, Flood, Damage, Flood Damage

Nepal flash flood sweeps away dozens of houses, leaves at least 10 missing

BJP Flag, BJP

Congress trying to create 'anarchy' in India like Nepal, Bangladesh: BJP

Helicopter

Zimbabwe helicopter crash kills six, including high-profile businessman

Nepalese pilots, Rabindra Prajapati of Fishtail Air and Prajwal KC of Dynasty Air, were also injured in the incident and have been taken to Kathmandu for further treatment.

Pheriche lies on the way to the Mt Everest Base Camp, 150 km northeast of Kathmandu.

Police said the body of Balaramaramadu has been taken to a hospital in Lukla.

The number of passengers aboard the two helicopters at the time of the collision has yet to be confirmed. Police said they were gathering further details of the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

supermarket freezer, sweden

Cyberattack hits supermarket freezers across Europe, spoiled food discarded

russia

US to mediate trilateral talks with Ukraine, Russia in Abu Dhabi next week

Donald Trump

US midterms: 435 House seats, 35 Senate races and a major test for Trump

measles, US, Texas, health

Child dies of measles in New York, state's first such death in 30 years

Oracle

Oracle raises $20 billion through stock and bond sales to fund AI push

Topics : Nepal helicopter crash Helicopter

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyDelhi AQI TodayCyclone MurasuMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 11:57 AM IST