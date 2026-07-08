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Home / World News / Indian Navy secures safe passage for crude tanker carrying 15 Indian crew

Indian Navy secures safe passage for crude tanker carrying 15 Indian crew

The development comes amid heightened security concerns in and around key international shipping routes following recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz

Oil Tanker (Bloomberg)

Representative image | Image: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 7:35 AM IST

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The Government of India and the Indian Navy have secured the safe passage of the crude oil tanker Omega Trader, which is carrying 23 crew members, including 15 Indian nationals, amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, government sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the vessel has a total crew of 23, comprising 15 Indians and eight Filipino nationals.

The sources said the coordinated efforts by the Government of India and the Indian Navy ensured the ship's safe transit.

The Omega Trader, carrying crude oil, is expected to reach Sikka in Gujarat safely, the sources added.

The development comes amid heightened security concerns in and around key international shipping routes following recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and the subsequent escalation in tensions in the region.

 

Earlier, the United States launched a series of strikes against Iran in response to attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday (local time).

CENTCOM said the military action was aimed at imposing "heavy costs" on Iran following what it described as attacks on commercial shipping in an international waterway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Navy Oil tankers Persian Gulf

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 7:35 AM IST

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