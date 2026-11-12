Inside Anthropic's mega $64 billion IPO: Valuation, revenue, risks and more

The planned stock market debut of Anthropic PBC, the maker of Claude AI models, is drawing considerable attention from investors and traders as the artificial intelligence (AI) firm prepares to go public.

Anthropic is targeting a fully diluted valuation of up to $1.4 trillion, making the listing a major debut for a pure-play AI company, reported Bloomberg. The primary and secondary share offering is expected to raise around $64.4 billion, comprising approximately 801.4 million new shares and 23.6 million shares from existing backers.

The company is aiming to list in the week of November 16, with its shares expected to begin trading on November 19, according to Euronews. In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Anthropic said it plans to sell 825 million shares at between $70 and $78 apiece. The shares will trade under the ticker symbol "ANT".

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley are leading the IPO, with 20 other banks participating, according to the filing.

Investors, private placement and retail allocation

In addition to the IPO, Anthropic plans to raise $26 billion through a separate private placement involving cornerstone investors, including Google-parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Some investors are offering portions of their Anthropic IPO allocations to other prospective backers, allowing them to collect additional fees and reduce their risk when trading begins. Others holding pre-IPO stakes are marketing them to buyers through special purpose vehicles, reported Bloomberg.

Anthropic is targeting roughly 15-20 per cent of the shares for retail investors and is working with brokers such as Charles Schwab, Robinhood and SoFi.

What risks has Anthropic flagged in its IPO filing?

Anthropic's IPO filing devotes considerable space to the risks associated with its technology. These include concerns that advanced AI systems could pose catastrophic or existential risks to society if they are not developed and deployed responsibly.

The company also warns that its public positions on AI regulation and safety could expose it to "political backlash, or disproportionate regulatory action".

The filing highlights the company's substantial computing costs as well. Anthropic has committed hundreds of billions of dollars to computing capacity and warned that it will have to meet many of those payment obligations even if demand falls short.

Who will control Anthropic after the IPO?

Under the governance structure outlined in the filing, the seven co-founders, led by chief executive Dario Amodei and his sister, president Daniela Amodei, will retain just over half of the shareholder votes after the listing.

This would mean outside investors will not be able to outvote the founders, even after the company goes public.

How has Anthropic performed financially?

Anthropic's revenue reached $17 billion in the third quarter, up from $1.4 billion a year earlier, according to the filing. Its annualised run-rate revenue stood at about $81 billion as of October 31, up $10 billion from the end of September, the company said.

However, the company's quarterly growth rate has declined sharply, even as revenue stood at almost $17 billion for the three months ended September 30, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, estimates in recent months had put Anthropic's valuation as high as $2 trillion, according to Euronews. Those estimates have since slipped alongside a decline in AI stocks on Wall Street.