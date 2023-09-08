Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66594.04 + 328.48
Nifty (0.42%)
19810.40 + 83.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
5912.70 + 51.90
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
40922.50 + 328.60
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
45167.10 + 288.75
Heatmap

International Literacy Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Importance

On September 8, the celebration of International Literacy Day emphasises the significance of literacy and education for personal growth and social progress. UNESCO first observed this day in 1967

education, literacy

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Follow Us
International Literacy Day (ILD) is observed annually on September 8. The purpose of this day is to raise public awareness and inform the public about the importance of education in the creation of a literate, sustainable and civil society.

The challenges in the universalisation of literacy exist in our societies despite concerted global efforts to eradicate illiteracy. Moreover, the emergence of issues such as climate change, health crises, and conflicts have reinforced such difficulties.

In addition to overcoming literacy barriers, making education more accessible, inclusive, and peaceful is the primary goal of International Literacy Day.

What is the history behind International Literacy Day?

At the World Conference of Ministers of Education, the concept of International Literacy Day was first raised on the Eradication of Illiteracy. The gathering was held in Tehran, Iran in 1965. The conference provided the ideal environment for the germination of the concept of a special day to promote global literacy.

Later, the International Literacy Day was officially established on September 8 by UNESCO. In 1966, the day was declared at the 14th UNESCO General Conference. On September 8, 1967, the world observed its first International Literacy Day a year later.

International Literacy Day 2023: Importance

According to UNESCO's data, approximately 775 million people worldwide lack basic literacy skills. The information says that one of every five adults stays illiterate. The wide gender gap that exists between men and women is also reflected in the data.

Also Read

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

Instagram up after a brief outage, company says 'technical issue'

China digs in on Russia-Ukraine war, climate even in Xi's G20 absence

EU looking forward to welcome African Union as permanent member of G20

Having Zelenskyy have role in G20 would be good thing: US NSA Sullivan

Xi to welcome debt-burdened leaders in China as he skips G20 Summit

At G20 India, US, Saudi, UAE may join hands to connect West Asia with rail


The COVID pandemic aggravated the problem of children missing school or attending classes irregularly. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on educational establishments. Sadly, many of the children who dropped out of school due to the pandemic never went back.

International organisations and governments can use International Literacy Day to work for and promote literacy.

What Is the Theme of International Education Day 2023?

As per UNESCO, the theme of International Literacy Day 2023 is "Promoting Literacy for a World in Transition: Building the Foundation for Sustainable and Peaceful Societies."

International Literacy Day 2023: Prizes

International Literacy Awards for innovative and inspiring literacy programs will be presented by UNESCO on International Literacy Day 2023. The organisation that will use a motivational theme to promote literacy will receive the following prize. There are two International Literacy Prizes 2023 that are below:

The UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize-In this award there are two categories.
The UNESCO Confucius Prize For Literacy: 3 awards.
Topics : literacy International Literacy Day books education

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon