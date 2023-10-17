close
Investors can partner with India to participate in IMEEC: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said investors have an opportunity to partner with the country, and be a part of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC)

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in New Delhi on October 13

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said investors have an opportunity to partner with the country, and be a part of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).
Speaking after the inauguration of the Global Maritime India Summit here, Modi said India took the lead at the G-20 summit to form a consensus on the corridor.
Very few countries are blessed with development, demography, democracy and demand, Modi said and invited global investors to be part of India's growth journey.
He said whenever India's maritime capabilities have been strong in history, the country and the world have benefitted from it, and added that his government has been working to strengthen the maritime sector in the last 9-10 years.
PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for port-related projects worth over Rs 18,800 crore at the third edition of the summit.
He also launched the foundation stone for the Rs 4,539-crore Tuna Tekra all-weather deep-draft terminal at the Deendayal Port Authority in Gujarat, which is being developed to aid the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

