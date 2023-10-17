close
Sensex (0.48%)
66484.26 + 317.33
Nifty (0.50%)
19830.25 + 98.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.88%)
6025.85 + 52.60
Nifty Midcap (0.38%)
40745.05 + 154.40
Nifty Bank (0.63%)
44504.00 + 278.10
Heatmap

US involvement deterred Hezbollah from joining war on Israel: Report

In addition to quickly fielding U.S. aid to Israel, the U.S. has bolstered its presence in the region to deter further aggression

Israeli, Israeli-Palestine, Hamas group, Israeli attack

Israeli armored personnel carriers head toward the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The United States deployed two carrier strike groups, each consisting of an aircraft carrier, its planes, and several escort warships, which appeared to have deterred Hezbollah from attacking Israel in a major war, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.
The New York Times reported quoting American officials, the US and Israeli Intelligence agencies are working to determine whether Israel's expected ground offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip could prompt Hezbollah to launch a large-scale military campaign against Israel from Lebanon.
The American-based news daily reported that the officials currently assess that Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, does not want an all-out war with Israel, for fear of the damage it would do to his group and Lebanon. U.S. officials said that assessment could change as more intelligence is gathered and events unfold.
In addition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has vetoed proposals from his government of a pre-emptive strike against Hezbollah, according to American officials and others briefed on the discussions.
Earlier today, the US Defence Department reiterated its full support to Israel at the time of war and said that the US Secretary of Defence is in continuous touch with the Israeli authorities and leaders.
The US Department of Defence (DOD) said in a statement, "Since meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and members of the Israeli War Cabinet in Tel Aviv on Friday, Austin has remained fully engaged with the country's leaders as the US works ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself from further attacks."
In the statement, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh shared, "Since leaving Israel, he has held calls with MOD Gallant ... on a near daily basis and will likely have another call today". He added, "We are working to meet Israel's needs, which include air defence, precision-guided munitions, artillery and medical supplies."
In addition to quickly fielding U.S. aid to Israel, the U.S. has bolstered its presence in the region to deter further aggression.
Over the weekend, Austin directed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group which arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean last week.

Also Read

As Israel battles Hamas, all eyes are on Hezbollah, the wild card on north

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

Air India suspends scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till Oct 18 amid conflict

Palestinians report heavy shelling in South Gaza, civilians seek refuge

S Africa to topple Nigeria to regain mantle as continent's biggest economy

Putin begins China visit, underscores ties amid Ukraine war, Gaza conflict

Donald Trump to be questioned under oath in lawsuits from ex-FBI employees

Biden failed to make Israeli-Palestinian talks a priority: Arab leaders

The Navy units are part of a broader bolstering of US forces in the region. Last week, the Air Force announced the deployment of F-15 and F-16 fighter squadrons and A-10 attack squadrons to the region, according to a US Department of Defence press release."
"The increases to U.S. force posture signal the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war," Austin said in a statement over the weekend.
According to the Gaza-based Health ministry, the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 2,750 and the number of wounded has risen to 9,700. In a previous statement, the ministry said over 750 children were among the people killed in the Israeli attacks.
Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel from the surprise Hamas attack is now more than 1,400, said Israel Defence Force (IDF).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hezbollah US-Iran tensions Israel-Palestine Lebanon Iran economy

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveSame-Sex Marriage VerdictGold-Silver PriceOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon